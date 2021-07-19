Great for outdoor entertaining

This speaker lets you enjoy your favourite music anywhere you desire. USB and AUX are just two of the connection options this speaker supports, apart from a few others. The speaker is capable of 6000W output and has a runtime of 8 hours when fully charged. The speaker is designed to keep its portability in mind. Outfitted with a retractable handle and wheels at its base, this speaker can be rolled to any party or music stage. Buy this trolley speaker to carry the party wherever you go.

Let the karaoke party begin

With an output of 60W and a 12-inch subwoofer, this trolley speaker is perfect for karaoke parties and outdoor advertising campaigns. It allows for wireless connection via Bluetooth. The speaker has an 8-meter operating range, so using your phone to stream music via Bluetooth from your couch is ridiculously easy. It ships with 2 wireless microphones for double the fun with karaoke duets. The lithium battery that powers the speaker is rechargeable and has a runtime of 4.5 hours on a full charge. Buy it for fun karaoke nights or outdoor parties.

Share the music

Keep everyone entertained with this high-powered portable speaker. The speaker design sports a curved front panel that serves to angle the speakers and help them cover a wider area with sound. It is outfitted with a DVD player with an HDMI ARC, allowing you to connect to your TV and watch your favourite shows with booming bass. If you desire a higher sound output, the speaker can synchronize with 50 compatible speakers via Bluetooth to really get the party going. Buy it, as all its many features make it an entertainment powerhouse.

Speakers that impress

This speaker is specially designed for small house parties. The speaker delivers a 20W output of HD sound to bring life to a party. It supports audio recording to an SD card, and records your own music or speech for easy playback at your leisure. A front-panel USB port allows recording or playback via a flash drive. Weighing 1.4kg and measuring 34.9 x 21 x 18.6cms, the speaker is light and small enough to be carried to any house party or outdoor occasion. For overall wireless convenience and system expandability, this speaker is the way to go.