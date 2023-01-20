The relationship between former US President Donald Trump and singer Taylor Swift turned bitter following a social media exchange in 2020 when the singer lashed out at Trump for his remark threatening violence against Black Lives Matter protesters in Minnesota. The demonstrations were being held in the aftermath of the death of a black man- George Floyd – in police custody. Swift tagged the-then President in her Tweet saying, “We will vote you out in November.”

However, way before the incident, Trump was found to be a listener of the pop icon’s songs. In 2017, a reporter for Axios dug into the Facebook feed of the former First Lady Melania Trump and discovered a precious clip. The video, originally dropped in 2014, showed Trump steering his Rolls Royce while listening to Taylor Swift’s then-new single ‘Blank Space’. The old video has once again been going viral across the internet world after a user shared it on his personal Twitter handle.

Donald Trump quietly driving his Rolls Royce while listening to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space”, filmed by Melania from the back seat with flash on.pic.twitter.com/92K1dvPJ7V — Pop Base (@pojbase) January 17, 2023

The video opens inside the car of Trump who was driving through a highway with his family. Melania shot the video from the back seat while Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ was playing in the car’s music system. Trump can be seen controlling the steering while listening to the music silently. His son Barren was also spotted accompanying Trump in the front seat.

Melania captioned her original post, “Fun night with my two boys DJT and BWT.” In 2017, the video created much buzz when it surfaced on the internet for the first time. Notably, Trump was a reality television star at that time.

The caption of the new-viral tweet explained, “Donald Trump quietly driving his Rolls Royce while listening to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, filmed by Melania from the back seat with a flash on.” As soon as it was uploaded on the platform, a number of Taylor Swift fans, also called ‘Swifties’, marked their presence in the comment section.

A person sarcastically wrote, “If he would’ve only released this during his campaign, and said nothing else, he would’ve won by a landslide and sat as the country’s greatest president in decades.”

If he would’ve only released this during his campaign, and said nothing else, he would’ve won by a landslide and sat as the countries greatest president in decades — Chimp Pimp (@_Jack_Young) January 19, 2023

Another one noted, “Donald Trump is confirmed swiftie.”

Donald Trump confirmed swiftie — ppigg (@s4m31p4n) January 19, 2023

An individual wondered, “I hope this doesn’t turn into a meme format where they’re listening to something else.”

😭 i hope this doesn’t turn into a meme format where they’re listening to something else — gee (@geebend) January 19, 2023

Back in 2012, Donald Trump, taking to his Twitter, termed Taylor Swift “terrific” after the American singer was named the co-host for the Grammy nominations special.

Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Trump wrote, “Glad to hear that Taylor Swift will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific.”

