FIFA World Cup: Morgan Freeman, Jung Kook headline day one before Ecuador defeats hosts Qatar

A glittering opening ceremony was highlighted by the presence of Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and Korean singer Jung Kook.

Bansal Shah November 21, 2022 01:41:22 IST
The view of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony was exquisite. AP

US actor Morgan Freeman (left) talked with FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah, at the start of the opening ceremony. The two had a meaningful conversation on peace and inclusivity. AP

The mascot of the Qatar World Cup La’eeb was displayed during the opening ceremony. La’eeb in Arabic means super-skilled player. AP

The view of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony was exquisite. AP

South Korean singer Jung Kook also performed at the opening ceremony as the fans were taken into a frenzy with his song ‘Dreamers’. AP

Artists displayed some amazing performances at the opening ceremony. AP

Tribute was paid to prior FIFA World Cup anthems including Waka Waka and Wavin Flag. AP

After the opening ceremony, Ecuador cruised over Qatar in the opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. AP

Qatar fans were in large numbers, but people started to leave before the final whistle. AP

Ecuador fans were ecstatic and celebrated their side’s 2-0 win over Qatar at the end of a World Cup group A soccer match. AP

Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo threw his shirt to the fans after winning the World Cup group A match against Qatar. AP

