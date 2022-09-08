Firstpost Podcast: Meet UK’s third woman prime minister Liz Truss
Know all about the new PM of Britain right here
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Experienced Liz Truss emerges as the clear favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as next UK PM
Truss has doggedly hammered home a direct and consistent message, promising massive tax cuts, and has shied away from criticising Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s legacy: A Brexit far from over, deflating economy, cost-of-living crisis
Johnson's administration was chaotic, wracked by factionalism and constantly in crisis mode, as a lifelong record of bending and breaking rules finally caught up with him
UK PM race: Ruling party members finish voting with Liz Truss tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak
The result of the run-off between foreign secretary Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be announced on Monday, before the outgoing Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the next day