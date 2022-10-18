Fp-explainers

Firstpost Podcasts: Tharoor Vs Kharge

Who will head the INC after the much-prolonged elections?

FP Podcast October 18, 2022 11:00:30 IST
Firstpost Podcasts: Tharoor Vs Kharge

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will face-off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of the party president. Graphic: Pranay Bhardwaj

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 18, 2022 11:00:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Congress presidential poll: Electors asked to put tick mark after Tharoor's team flags putting '1' may lead to confusion
India

Congress presidential poll: Electors asked to put tick mark after Tharoor's team flags putting '1' may lead to confusion

Mistry last week had said that the Congress presidential polls will be held by a secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom. He had asserted that a level-playing field had been ensured for both candidates

First try to hold an election of your own: Shashi Tharoor rebukes BJP
Politics

First try to hold an election of your own: Shashi Tharoor rebukes BJP

Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential polls and the latter is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his close proximity to the Gandhis

Congress President Polls: Shashi Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from election, says 'it's a fight to the finish'
Politics

Congress President Polls: Shashi Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from election, says 'it's a fight to the finish'

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a 'friendly contest' within the party that was taking place