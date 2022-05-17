The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to 28; Here's all the information you need.

The Cannes Film Festival is back in full action post-pandemic and here's every major information about the much-awaited red carpet event. After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back, even kisses were forbidden on the red carpet. Now, after three years, the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.

What are the festival dates?

The curtains are all set to go up on Tuesday evening for the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the first full-fledged in-person edition of the event in three years.

The festival will run from 17th May 2022 to 28th May 2022.

COVID-19 protocols to be loosened up at The Cannes Film Festival:

The Cannes Film Festival is planning to remove COVID-19 restrictions ahead of its 75th year. According to Variety, the annual film festival will not test participants, as it did last year, and will not impose a mask requirement for screenings and activities. "Since the health pass is no longer valid in France, guests will not be required to provide proof of testing or immunisation to access the Palais," said Francois Desrousseaux, Cannes general secretary.

Masks will not be necessary indoors, as they were last year, but they will be strongly encouraged. Desrousseaux, on the other hand, stated that Cannes employees will be wearing masks.

Who are the jury members for The Cannes Film Festival this year?

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's prestigious film events, and this year Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be representing India as a jury member, along with other prestigious celebs such as Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, and the winners will be announced on 28th May 2022.

Which films are scheduled to screen this year?

Hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, the 75th edition of the film festival will give a glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming releases of 2023. Along with the Grand Prix, Prix du Jury etc., at the end of the week, the jury will also honour a new release with the Palme d'Or. Some of the best films to win the awards include Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and many more.

This year, one of the notable mentions includes the inauguration of the Cannes film market which will be celebrating Indian Cinema, as India has been chosen as the first country of honour. As a part of the celebration, 5 Indian movies will also be screened as part of the "Goes to Cannes section", including Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar and Ek Jagah Apni by Ektara Collective.

As the country of honour, India, celebrates its 75th year of Independence, coinciding with Cannes Film Festival’s 75th anniversary, a brand new restoration of Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray’s rare movie Pratidwandi will also be presented in an exclusive screening at the movie gala.

According to a press release issued by the festival, Pratidwandi is restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, a project undertaken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

In total, 49 movies are set to be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z Final Cut, which will be opening the festival on 17th. The zombie comedy stars Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris.

Which Indian celebrities will be seen on the red carpet this year?

India has been named the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films, better known as the Cannes Film Market, which will take place on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Many Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022 for the first time, thanks to the particular honour. Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Hina Khan, among others, have already represented India at the Cannes Film Festival, making our country proud.

This year, celebrities such as Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to slay on the red carpet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.