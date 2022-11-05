Team India have put themselves in a comfortable position to secure a semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup thanks to their brilliant team efforts in previous games and also the sky-high form of some individual cricketers.

While the side is all set to play their final Group-league match against Zimbabwe on Sunday, the Men in Blue today gathered together on Saturday to celebrate the 34th birthday of star batter Virat Kohli and the 54th birthday of their mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

The glittering celebrations in Australia featured every cricketer and official of the Indian World Cup contingent. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a clip of the birthday party on their official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1588784527308005376

A couple of birthday cakes were arranged for Kohli and Upton. They smilingly cut the cakes while other members of the team went on to sing the “Happy Birthday” song for them. In the clip, the two are seen feeding each other cake slices and then posing for a beautiful frame in front of the camera.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant wished Kohli and Upton. Head coach Rahul Dravid also marked his presence at the party. Skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted sharing a fun-filled moment with Kohli.

The caption of the post reads, “Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton.” Since being uploaded, the video has earned nearly 90,000 views and more than 26,000 users have liked it so far. The bonding between the cricketers unquestionably delighted the Indian fans and they also poured their wishes into the comments section.

A proud fan urged to “declare it a National Holiday.”

https://twitter.com/jadejamayur010/status/1588784768350818304

Another user stated, “Happy birthday to the legend Virat Kohli who knows how to attack and how to defend, Happy birthday to the king of every cricket ring. Happy birthday to the best batsman of the era who is the motivation of the modern generation. Happy birthday to the master of centuries.”

https://twitter.com/NikitaMalviya04/status/1588785048844894208

An individual tagged Kohli as “the comeback king.”

https://twitter.com/CheetaBhiPeeta/status/1588785454622846976

Here are some other notable reactions:

https://twitter.com/satviksharma05/status/1588785325136310272

https://twitter.com/SKY_FanCulb/status/1588785040221425664

https://twitter.com/SAURABHSAGR/status/1588784687757299712

https://twitter.com/FanOfKalyan14/status/1588784611429351424

A few Indian supporters in Melbourne cut a cake to celebrate their favourite cricketer’s birthday. News agency ANI shared the footage of the open-air celebration on their Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1588699718153998338

First, fans cut a tiny cake with “Happy Birthday Virat Kohli” written on it. Then, they went on to cheer for Kohli as well as team India. Finally, they sang the popular Hindi song, “Baar baar din ye aye” to give the party a desi flavour.

