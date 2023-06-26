ZIM vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Highlights: Zimbabwe bundle United States of America out for 104 after posting 408/6 on the board.
Zimbabwe vs United States of America toss report: The United States invited hosts Zimbabwe to bat after winning the toss in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Group A fixture in Harare on Monday.
The match has little value in terms of qualification for the Super Six stage of the Qualifier — Zimbabwe are already through to the next stage with three wins in as many games and the USA are already out of contention after losing all three matches so far.
Pride is all that the USA will be playing for today while the Chevrons will hope to keep their hundred per cent record intact heading into the next stage.
Teams:
United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Michael Leask held his nerve with an unbeaten 91 to complete an unlikely comeback for Scotland as they chased down a target of 287 off the last ball with a wicket in hand.
While two-time world champions West Indies handed USA a 39-run loss, hosts Zimbabwe chased down a target of 290 with eight wickets to spare.
All the Lankan top-order players made half-centuries to post a huge total of 355/6 in 50 overs, with some late fireworks from Charith Asalanka and Hasaranga, who nicely warmed up with an unbeaten 23 off 12 balls.