Zimbabwe vs Oman Preview: Oman have decided to bowl first in the first Super Sixes match of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The Asian side is the underdog going into the contest as they qualified for the Super Sixes with 2 wins from 4 matches in Group B. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won all four matches in Group A.

“We will bowl first. There is a bit of seam movement that will help our pacers. They are playing well, so we want to restrict them to a low total and chase that down. It was a bad game last time around against Scotland, but we will get better. Only one change in the pace bowling department,” Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said at the toss.

“The wicket looks a bit dry, should be a bit slower but we’ll adapt. I’m fit now, got some nice rest and recovery. The guys have had quite a lot of cricket in Bulawayo. We will have to adapt to conditions here, but I trust the boys to do that. Few changes from the last game – Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani sitting out,” home side captain Craig Ervine said.

Zimbabwe playing XI: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

