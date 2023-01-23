The one-day international decider between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Monday was abandoned due to rain, declared a no-result and the series drawn 1-1.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss, opted to bat and his side made 55-1 in 13 overs when play was halted, never to resume.

The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets and lost the second by 46 runs. Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

Harry Tector was named player of the series for his 176 runs in two games.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said that it was a fair result but was disappointed that they couldn’t play the 3rd ODI. He is also expecting his team to put up a good performance against Bangladesh.



“I think it’s a fair result. Disappointed we couldn’t get out there, it was a good series. We have the balance now. You also need experience at the top. It’s a good strength. It’s exciting, we really want to give everything against Bangladesh.

Ireland are yet to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup later this year. If they fail to do so, they will have to play in the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

“Hopefully we can get through (to the World Cup). If not, we know we’ll come back here and give another nudge. Zimbabwe, we always enjoy coming here. Brilliant cricket, we love playing here,” Stirling added.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine appreciated the competition against Ireland. “It’s been a very well-fought series. It is always competitive against Ireland. Hard fought, but guys are good friends off the field.”

Zimbabwe will next play a test series against Zimbabwe.

“Williams had the fracture in the T20 series, and Chatara is struggling with a knee injury. We only got two weeks before the first Test (against West Indies).”

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.