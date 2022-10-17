Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland At Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 17 October, 2022

17 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

164/6 (18.5 ov)

Match 4
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Ireland
164/6 (18.5 ov) - R/R 8.71

Play In Progress

Luke Jongwe - 13

Sikandar Raza - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sikandar Raza Batting 79 45 5 5
Luke Jongwe Batting 13 6 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Little 4 0 24 3
Barry McCarthy 3.5 0 23 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 141/6 (17.1)

23 (23) R/R: 13.8

Luke Jongwe 13(6)

Ryan Burl 1(4) S.R (25)

c Mark Adair b Josh Little

T20 World Cup Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score and updates: IRE elect to bowl vs ZIM

T20 World Cup Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score and updates: Zimbabwe take on Ireland in Hobart

T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score and updates: Ireland will be up against Zimbabwe. (Photo Source: Cricket Ireland/Twitter)

Toss update: Ireland won the toss and elected to field first

PREVIEW: Zimbabwe and Ireland take on each other in the second game of the day in Hobart. Ireland had earlier hosted big guns like India, New Zealand and South Africa. Although, they had suffered defeats against them, the Irish team did put up a good fight on quite a few occasions.

Zimbabwe on the other side, have also played some good cricket in recent past and they would want to start the campaign on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Updated Date: October 17, 2022 14:20:26 IST

