T20 World Cup Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score and updates: IRE elect to bowl vs ZIM

Toss update: Ireland won the toss and elected to field first

PREVIEW: Zimbabwe and Ireland take on each other in the second game of the day in Hobart. Ireland had earlier hosted big guns like India, New Zealand and South Africa. Although, they had suffered defeats against them, the Irish team did put up a good fight on quite a few occasions.

Zimbabwe on the other side, have also played some good cricket in recent past and they would want to start the campaign on a positive note.

SQUADS:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

