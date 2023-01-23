Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Ireland At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 23 January, 2023

23 January, 2023
Starts 12:45 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

55/1 (13.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Ireland
55/1 (13.0 ov) - R/R 4.23

Rain Stoppage

Innocent Kaia - 13

Craig Ervine (C) - 11

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Innocent Kaia Batting 24 32 2 0
Craig Ervine (C) Batting 11 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Adair 4 0 15 1
Curtis Campher 1 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 29/1 (6.4)

26 (26) R/R: 4.1

Innocent Kaia 13(20)

Chamu Chibhabha 16(28) S.R (57.14)

c Murray Commins b Mark Adair

Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard on the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and stand-in Ireland skipper Paul Stirling at the toss in the third and final ODI in Harare. Image credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Harare: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in a one-day international series decider against Ireland on a spinner-friendly track in Harare on Monday.

The hosts won the first match by three wickets last Wednesday and Ireland drew level three days later with a 46-run victory.

Zimbabwe welcomed back captain and top-order batsman Craig Ervine, who was ruled out of the second match by injury.

Opening batter Paul Stirling continued as stand-in Ireland skipper after Andy Balbirnie was ruled out of the series having suffered a blow to the head during the first match.

Teams

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wkt), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava

Ireland

Paul Stirling (capt), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 23, 2023 15:09:07 IST

Tags:

