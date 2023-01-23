|Zimbabwe
|Ireland
|55/1 (13.0 ov) - R/R 4.23
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Innocent Kaia
|Batting
|24
|32
|2
|0
|Craig Ervine (C)
|Batting
|11
|18
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Adair
|4
|0
|15
|1
|Curtis Campher
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 29/1 (6.4)
|
26 (26) R/R: 4.1
Innocent Kaia 13(20)
Craig Ervine (C) 11(18)
|
Chamu Chibhabha 16(28) S.R (57.14)
c Murray Commins b Mark Adair
Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard on the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Harare Sports Club.
Harare: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in a one-day international series decider against Ireland on a spinner-friendly track in Harare on Monday.
The hosts won the first match by three wickets last Wednesday and Ireland drew level three days later with a 46-run victory.
Zimbabwe welcomed back captain and top-order batsman Craig Ervine, who was ruled out of the second match by injury.
Opening batter Paul Stirling continued as stand-in Ireland skipper after Andy Balbirnie was ruled out of the series having suffered a blow to the head during the first match.
Teams
Zimbabwe
Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wkt), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava
Ireland
Paul Stirling (capt), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
With inputs from AFP
