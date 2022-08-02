Pitch Report | A bit cooler and the outfield is lightning-fast. The batters need to be a bit watchful and then they can score runs. The bowlers need to bowl straight. A high-scoring game is anticipated.

Toss | Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brad Evans, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

On a sunny morning at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face off in a series-deciding third T20I.

While Zimbabwe won the first match by 17 runs, Bangladesh came back stronger in the second T20I to win by seven wickets.

With Nurul Hasan out of action owing to an injury, Mossadek will lead the Bangladesh tigers and Mahmuddulah has been brought as a replacement of Nurul Hassan.

Bangladesh have to be consistent to make sure that they don't lose against Zimbabwe, creating an upset.

Zimbabwe's batting has also been a see-saw kind of a thing after putting up a good show in the first match, but tumbling to the spin of Mossadek in the second match.

Interestingly, Bangladesh have played Zimbabwe the most in international cricket. And this rivalry will only grow stronger if Zimbabwe wins today.

