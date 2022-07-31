Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Harare

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 31 July, 2022

31 July, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Innings Break
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

135/8 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
135/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.75

Innings Break

Richard Ngarava - 0

Luke Jongwe - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Luke Jongwe not out 11 5 0 1
Richard Ngarava not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 4 0 30 1
Shoriful Islam 4 0 37 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/8 (19.4)

9 (9) R/R: 27

Wellington Masakadza 6(6) S.R (100)

run out (Nurul Hasan / Shoriful Islam)

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on our live blog.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and Bangladesh skipper Nurul Hasan at the toss in the 2nd T20I. Image credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Toss | Zimbabwe opted to bat after winning the toss in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The hosts are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series and will be hoping to clinch the trophy with another solid performance.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are fighting for survival in Nurul Hasan's maiden series as the T20I skipper and will hope to put the defeat on Saturday behind and start afresh.

While the hosts opted for an unchanged XI, Bangladesh made two changes to their lineup — Nasum Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed making way for Mahedy Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.

Zimbabwe had earlier rode on half-centuries from Wesley Madhevere (67 retired hurt) and Sikandar Raza (65*) to post a commanding 205/3 in the series opener — with 91 runs coming in the last six overs.

Bangladesh were off to a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals thereafter and couldn't quite catch up with the required run rate, finishing 17 runs short of the Zimbabwean total in the end.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Updated Date: July 31, 2022 17:46:58 IST

Tags:

