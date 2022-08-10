Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Ball by Ball Updates

|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|77/3 (16.2 ov) - R/R 4.71
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Anamul Haque
|Batting
|49
|46
|4
|3
|Mahmudullah
|Batting
|4
|18
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Victor Nyauchi
|5.2
|0
|23
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 47/3 (9.4)
|
30 (30) R/R: 4.5
Mahmudullah 4(18)
Anamul Haque 25(22)
|
Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0(3) S.R (0)
c Richard Ngarava b Brad Evans
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Follow live scores, updates and ball by commentary from ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI.
Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field.
Playing XIs:
Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
2nd ODI report: Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries as Zimbabwe successfully chased down almost 300 runs to win the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
Bangladesh scored 290-9 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Zimbabwe reached 291-5 in 47.3 overs in reply for a five-wicket victory.
Raza was 117 not out off 127 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, and Chakabva was even faster with a 75-ball 102. The pair took Zimbabwe from 49-4 to 250-5.
Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with 80 not out off 84 balls. Raza took 3-56 in 10 overs of spin.
With AP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Why is it that a cricket mad country like India, with a board that is as rich as some small nations and powerful enough to dictate the playing schedule internationally, finds it so difficult to ensure a smooth transition when it comes to its captains?
The Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the coach of the senior team for the upcoming season
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club