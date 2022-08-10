Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 10 August, 2022

10 August, 2022
Starts 12:45 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

77/3 (16.2 ov)

3rd ODI
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Zimbabwe
77/3 (16.2 ov) - R/R 4.71

Play In Progress

Mahmudullah - 4

Anamul Haque - 25

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Anamul Haque Batting 49 46 4 3
Mahmudullah Batting 4 18 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Victor Nyauchi 5.2 0 23 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 47/3 (9.4)

30 (30) R/R: 4.5

Mahmudullah 4(18)
Anamul Haque 25(22)

Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0(3) S.R (0)

c Richard Ngarava b Brad Evans

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Ball by Ball Updates

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Follow live scores, updates and ball by commentary from ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Ball by Ball Updates

Zimbabwe won the first two matches of the series vs Bangladesh. Image: @ZimCricketv

Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

2nd ODI report: Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries as Zimbabwe successfully chased down almost 300 runs to win the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Bangladesh scored 290-9 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Zimbabwe reached 291-5 in 47.3 overs in reply for a five-wicket victory.

Raza was 117 not out off 127 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, and Chakabva was even faster with a 75-ball 102. The pair took Zimbabwe from 49-4 to 250-5.

Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with 80 not out off 84 balls. Raza took 3-56 in 10 overs of spin.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: August 10, 2022 13:39:45 IST

