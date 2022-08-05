Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club

Toss | Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to field first

Pitch report | There is good grass cover on the 22 yards, which will help the bowlers. The ball will come at a pace and will carry nicely to the wicket-keeper as well. Team batting first

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

After Zimbabwe surprised the cricket world, winning the T20I series against Bangladesh, the two sides will now lock horns for a three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh would be distraught with the T20I series loss and will want to avenge the loss in the ODI series. Something they have been doing for quite a while now. Despite of the T20I series loss, the ODI series win against West Indies shall boost their morale. However, playing against Zimbabwe with any lesser respect might come at a big cost.

Zimbabwe last lost an ODI series against Afghanistan in June in their own backyard. In fact, the Asian side clean sweeped the three-match series.

Zimbabwe might take inspiration from their T20I series win and try to increase the surprises for the cricket fraternity.

Bangladesh are bolstered by the return of captain Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmadullah. Amidst all the talks about the irrelevance of the ODI format, Tamim Iqbal recently said that the ODI format is very important and everyone loves the format as well.

It will be worthwhile to see how they face each other in other bilateral ODI series that will struggle to prove its worth at least at the start. Perhaps, another 34-run over might add to the spice.

