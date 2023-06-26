Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan among pre-draft player picks

The player draft for the upcoming Zim Afro T10 will take place on 2 July and the tournament will start on 20 July.

Robin Uthappa in a file photo.

The Zim Afro T10, organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, in association with T Ten Global Sports, will have the player draft on 2 July. Ahead of that, the five franchises involved have announced their pre-draft marquee players.

The five teams that will battle it out for top honours are Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army. The inaugural edition will commence on 20 July, with a grand finale scheduled for 29 July. All the games in the tournament will be played in Harare.

Squad composition

Each squad needs to have a minimum of 16 players and at least 6 Zimbabwean players in the squad out of which one Zimbabwean player will be selected from the emerging player category from the nationwide talent hunt.

Ahead of the draft, the franchises can have a maximum of 4 top internationals as they’re pre-signed players. These four would be selected and announced before the start of the draft.

The following are the list of the top internationals pre signed by each team.

Pre-draft signings

Harare Hurricanes

Eoin Morgan

Evin Lewis

Shahnawaz Dahani

Robin Uthappa

Cape Town Samp Army

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Karim Janat

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Maheesh Theekshana

Durban Qalandars

Asif Ali

Sisanda Magala

George Linde

Hazratullah Zazai

Joburg Buffaloes

Yusuf Pathan

Mushfiqur Rehman

Tom Banton

Noor Ahmeh

Bulawayo Braves

Sikander Raza

Ashton Turner

Tymal Mills

Ben McDermott

Updated Date: June 26, 2023 15:24:53 IST

