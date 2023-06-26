The player draft for the upcoming Zim Afro T10 will take place on 2 July and the tournament will start on 20 July.
The Zim Afro T10, organised by Zimbabwe Cricket, in association with T Ten Global Sports, will have the player draft on 2 July. Ahead of that, the five franchises involved have announced their pre-draft marquee players.
The five teams that will battle it out for top honours are Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army. The inaugural edition will commence on 20 July, with a grand finale scheduled for 29 July. All the games in the tournament will be played in Harare.
Squad composition
Each squad needs to have a minimum of 16 players and at least 6 Zimbabwean players in the squad out of which one Zimbabwean player will be selected from the emerging player category from the nationwide talent hunt.
Ahead of the draft, the franchises can have a maximum of 4 top internationals as they’re pre-signed players. These four would be selected and announced before the start of the draft.
The following are the list of the top internationals pre signed by each team.
Pre-draft signings
Harare Hurricanes
Eoin Morgan
Evin Lewis
Shahnawaz Dahani
Robin Uthappa
Cape Town Samp Army
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Karim Janat
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Maheesh Theekshana
Durban Qalandars
Asif Ali
Sisanda Magala
George Linde
Hazratullah Zazai
Joburg Buffaloes
Yusuf Pathan
Mushfiqur Rehman
Tom Banton
Noor Ahmeh
Bulawayo Braves
Sikander Raza
Ashton Turner
Tymal Mills
Ben McDermott
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The semifinal fixture between India and Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for Monday but the match was postponed by a day due to rain.
BYJUs, which had cut down on its branding, had a US$35 million deal for the most visible space on the Indian men's team jersey the front, but backed out of the deal at the end of the last financial year.
The uncertainty in Pakistan cricket comes at a time when the ICC and BCCI are set to announce the schedule for the ODI World Cup on Tuesday.