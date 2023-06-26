James Anderson is considered one of the best fast bowlers in cricket history. With 686 wickets, he is the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket and third highest overall. The England pacer has been terrorising world-class batters for two decades and has registered 32 five-wicket hauls in the format with his best bowling figures in a game being 11/71.

However, Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma believes that Zaheer Khan, an ex-India left-arm pacer, bowled better than Anderson.

Ishant said in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahabadia that Anderson wouldn’t have been as successful if he had played most of his games in Indian conditions.

“Jimmy Anderson’s bowling style and method is quite different. He plays in different conditions in England. Maybe if he played in India…,” Ishant then stopped.

The anchor smiled and said, “…maybe he wouldn’t have found that kind of success.”

In reply, Ishant said, “Zak (Zaheer Khan) is better than Jimmy Anderson.”

In the longest format, Zaheer took 311 wickets for India in 92 matches. He also took 282 wickets in 200 ODIs for India. The former left-arm pacer ended his Test career with 11 five-wicket hauls.

Ishant also spoke about the 2014 Wellington Test which is remembered for the incident of the Delhi fast bowler abusing Zaheer. Ishant clarified that he never abused his “guru”.

“I had told that to myself. To this day, people don’t understand to whom I said that. I have never abused anyone who has dropped a catch. How can say that to Zak? He is literally like a guru for me. I have never even thought about saying anything like that. It was just frustrating because Brendon McCullum was scoring a lot of runs. There were only three fast bowlers – me, Zak and [Mohammed] Shami. After almost every four overs, we had to bowl again and the wicket was very flat. I was just removing the frustration on myself,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.