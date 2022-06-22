Yuzvendra Chahal will emerge as a trump card for T20 World Cup: Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stating that he will be one of the key players for India in the T20 World Cup in Australia and emerge as a trump card.

Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 74 dismissals. The right-arm spinner also ended up as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded series against South Africa with six scalps and bagged the man of the match award in the third match of the series.

While discussing India’s team combination on Star Sports Bangar said, “Yuzvendra Chahal is a player who was missed a lot in the last World Cup. He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia and give the Indian team good success."

“If any leg-spinner has played consistently for a long time for India, that is Anil Kumble. After Anil Kumble, if any wrist-spinner has played consistently for India for a long time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal.”

Chahal had an excellent outing in the IPL as well, winning the coveted purple cap for Rajasthan Royals. He claimed 27 wickets at an average of 19.52.

Bangar, further added that playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for Royal Challengers Bangalore helped Chahal shape as a T20 bowler.

“Absolutely, it has played a huge role. It is tested how big a heart you have. When you learn to get hit and are not afraid of getting hit, then you learn how to bowl. He changes his seam position slightly, and bowls different lines, this has been his strength."

“He has brought a very good aspect to his game, which is to bowl on wider lines to both right-handers and left-handers. That learning that he has got has come from Chinnaswamy only.”

Chahal will be seen in action in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland starting on 26 June 2022.

