Chahal had a fruitful IPL season where he ended as the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals with 21 dismissals at an average of 20.57.

Yuzvendra Chahal thanks MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as he completes 7 years in international cricket

Chahal, a wrist-spinner, made his debut under Dhoni’s captaincy during India's 2016 Zimbabwe tour. Sportzpics

Celebration seven years as an Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday expressed gratitude to stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for guidance in his journey.

Chahal, a wrist-spinner, made his debut under Dhoni’s captaincy during India’s 2016 Zimbabwe tour. He has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20s so far, with 121 and 91 wickets respectively.

He took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note to all the captains he has played under.

“Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so… since we have more records break. So with great pride and honour in my heart I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND.,” he tweeted.

Chahal just comes out of a very fruitful IPL season, where he ended as the highest wicket-taker for his team the Rajasthan Royals with 21 dismissals at an average of 20.57.

Last year, he was even more successful with 27 wickets and bagged the Purple caps and made a best of a fifer for 40.

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 17:01:49 IST

