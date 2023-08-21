The BCCI announced the 17-member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup on Monday, and one notable absentee was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal was part of both the ODI and T20I sides that toured West Indies recently, but of late, Kuldeep Yadav has been preferred over the leg-spinner in the 50-over format.

Chahal last played an ODI for India in January this year, against New Zealand.

Also read: Cricket Twitter welcomes Rahul and Iyer back into Indian team

On Monday, following his exclusion from India’s Asia Cup squad, Chahal took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic post, which signifies that the sun will rise again.

⛅️——> 🌞 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 21, 2023

Ajit Agarkar, BCCI chief selector, said that it was hard to accommodate two wrist-spinners in the squad.

“Axar Patel has done really well. He can bat too. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out. Kuldeep is currently a little ahead of him (Chahal),” Agarkar said during the press conference on Monday.

Rohit Sharma, India skipper, said that there were discussions on including a leg spinner or an off-spinner.

“But we also want someone who can bat at number eight and nine. Axar has had a great run with the bat in all formats and the IPL. He got some chances in West Indies too, but he bats too low. Him being there gives us batting depth, a left-hand option and someone who we can use up the order to play spin.

“We also thought of Ashwin (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Washi (Washington Sundar) as well. The only way we could include them was by having a seamer miss out. We cannot do this because seamers are going to be playing a massive role in the next two months,” said Rohit.

Rohit added that the door was still open for Chahal, Ashwin and Washington if needed.

“But the door is open for all. If we need Chahal in World Cup, we will try to squeeze him in. The same goes for Ashwin and Washington,” added the 36-year-old.

India are in Group A for the Asia Cup tournament with Pakistan and Nepal being the other two teams in the group. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in Pallekele on 2 September, before taking on Nepal at the same venue two days later.