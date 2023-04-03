The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday went in favour of the latter, thanks to RR’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Leading the team towards victory, he took not one but four important wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chahal, who is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, effectively dismantled the SRH batting line-up to return with figures of 4-0-17-4. With this, he also achieved a major feat by becoming the first Indian bowler to complete 300 wickets in T20 cricket, a number that has left cricket fans across the country the happiest.

The 32-year-old bowler played his 265th match in the shortest format on Sunday and now has 303 wickets to his name after knocking off Brook on the last ball of the 7th over of the SRH innings.

The fourth match of the IPL 2023 was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The first Indian to 300 T20 wickets. 👏💗 pic.twitter.com/Q8PDmhHR4V — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023

Notably, the match being RR’s opener in the league also marked Chahal’s first wickets this season.

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 cricket:

Yuzvendra Chahal 303

Ravichandran Ashwin 287

Piyush Chawla 276

Amit Mishra 272

Jasprit Bumrah 256

As soon as Chahal struck the feat, fans stormed social media to congratulate him and laud his achievement. Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter and wrote, “The game in Hyderabad turned out to be a damp squib. But that opening burst from Trent Boult and the great skill of Yuzvendra Chahal were wonderful to watch.”

The game in Hyderabad turned out to be a damp squib. But that opening burst from Trent Boult and the great skill of @yuzi_chahal were wonderful to watch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2023

Check other reactions:

Yuzvendra Chahal the champion: 4/17 in the opening match of RR while defending 203. One of the greatest spinners ever to be part of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/kxlIFbZTfc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023

Yuzi Chahal completed 300 wickets in T20. One of the finest spinners in this format. pic.twitter.com/YacYB05ZhG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023

SRH vs RR match

In their opening match on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals were on fire as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. After setting a strong target of 204 runs in 20 overs, RR’s bowling lineup did the magic with Yuzvendra Chahal alone taking four wickets. Rajasthan’s batting lineup also seemed in a good form with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson hitting half-centuries.

While Jaiswal made 54 runs off 37 balls, Buttler slammed 54 off 22 deliveries, and Samson 55 off 32 deliveries.

