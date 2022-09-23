Yuvraj Singh to provide fans 'sneak peek into his life' through 'Casa Singh'

Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has proven himself as a fighter on the cricket field and in his journey with cancer, is back in the news for his collaboration with Airbnb – the company that is known to match travellers with home owners for intimate homestays with a personal touch.

Singh owns a three-bedroom holiday home in Goa, which is called Casa Singh. He is opening up this house for a weekend stay from 14-16 October, and six guests have the chance to sign up. Singh is excited about this new adventure in his life, and answered our questions over email.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How does Casa Singh reflect your personality, and the personalities of your loved ones?

As a family oriented individual, quality time with my family trumps everything else, and that was my main inspiration for Casa Singh. My home in Goa is one such place that my family and I come to in order to enjoy that much needed time off. It is our happy place, built to display the love and affection that our family has to offer and is also a reminder of the numerous memories we have created here.

This home is an ideal location to unwind and get away from the hustle of city life, to just get back in the pool and bask in that glorious Goa sun. Tastefully placed across the home you will find moments from my life that have been captured and framed as a constant reminder of our time together. From birthdays and anniversaries to trips with friends, this home has not only seen it all but has also captured it. This home is also adored by my mother, and both of us spend a lot of time bonding over some home cooked meals. My mother and I are very spiritual, and we believe that the energy that flows through this home has a calming effect.

Why is Goa special for you? Which milestones in your life do you associate with Goa?

I really like visiting Goa with my friends and family to spend quality time together. I believe that this place offers the best of both worlds. It has a very energetic, upbeat vibe and at the same time, it is perfect for those looking to unwind. I love exploring the beaches here or spending an evening at a shack. The vibe in Goa is fantastic throughout the year, so it doesn’t matter if I am heading out or staying in. I can always unwind from the humdrum of everyday life.

I have many fond memories from our home in Goa. In fact, we hosted our wedding reception brunch at Casa Singh where all our close family members and friends gathered to congratulate and give us their blessings. Another fond memory is of celebrating my 40th birthday with my loved ones. That day holds a very special place in my heart. I often visit the villa with friends to unwind from the daily hustle. This home has a peaceful vibe so the days when we laze around the pool, spend some quality time at the sundowner deck, are moments that I really cherish.

Which part of the house do you like to spend most of your time in? Why?

It would be hard to pick, but I absolutely love the sundowner deck overlooking the sea and the greens. That is where I like spending some time with myself, or just watching the sunset in the evening. Not only is the view breathtaking but coming up here gives me a sense of peace and calm. Another spot is the pool. I like being close to the water, whether it’s the pool or the sea, as you can possibly tell by looking at my home! I love to kick back and watch the sky with my feet dipped in the pool. It’s extremely relaxing, and something I hope my guests will enjoy as well.

What was your brief to the builder and designer when you started creating Casa Singh?

My second home, as my family and friends like to call it, is in North Goa. I wanted it to have a relaxing, simple yet classy vibe and that is what I briefed my designer. I believe it has a pleasant and calming aura. Thanks to the team, the house checks all the boxes of an ideal holiday home.

It is on a hilltop with spectacular 180-degree panoramic views of the sea. It is a few minutes away from the beach and has a nautical theme with a serene combination of white and blue.

Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which you can explore the colourful charms of Goa’s sun-kissed villages. The house has expansive decks and terraces bursting with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of colour from bougainvillea and flowers. There is a luxurious pool and there are several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals al fresco.

The upper floor has a master bedroom with a balcony yielding views of the Arabian Sea, and a guest bedroom with a small private terrace. Vibrant blues, yellows and whites are interlaced with plush textiles and local handicrafts such as hand-woven grass baskets. The third bedroom is on the ground floor with direct access to the sundowner deck. The room also has a cosy niche, which is a perfect spot to unwind or read a book. The spacious living area includes a cozy lounge on one side, and a dining area on the other. Local Goan dishes will be served by the home’s personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area. The house is also filled with photographs of my family and cricket memorabilia, including my very first ODI 150.

Why did you choose to collaborate with Airbnb for a fan stay? What alignment of values do you see between the two brands — Airbnb as a hospitality brand and you as a cricketer?

I have always loved interacting with my fans, and this collaboration was the perfect opportunity for me to do so in a way that has hardly ever been done before. Casa Singh is an extremely personal space for me, a second home where I share so many memories with my friends and family. To open the doors of such a private space for my fans, for them to experience a day in my life would not be possible without Airbnb. Airbnb’s success has always been in fostering human connections and making experiences more authentic, and I feel such collaborations are testament to that, and so, I am extremely excited to be a part of one such iconic campaign.

In which countries or cities have you experienced Airbnb home stays?

I have not had the chance yet, but I hope that changes in the coming months! Japan is a destination that I would love to explore with my wife Hazel and my son Orion, and I hope that now with Airbnb we can finally tick this off our bucket list. Working with Airbnb has given us some insight into how they function and the part that a host plays in taking your trip to the next level. I would love for my family to experience that. Travelling with a little kid can be daunting but I think finding a home away from home with Airbnb would be the best way to travel! I have experienced the amount of effort that goes into being an Airbnb Host. I have planned the perfect Goan getaway for my guests and am hoping to experience the same when I travel soon.

How did you decide on the pricing for each fan stay?

We decided that the stay would be priced at INR 1212* per night because that is my birth date and jersey number. (*plus taxes and fees)

What can your fans look forward to during this weekend stay?

As a part of this stay experience, the guests will get a sneak peek into my life. I want the guests to be able to experience the warmth and memories that this house holds. The special stay includes a virtual meet and greet with me, curated meals throughout the stay with some of my favourite food, sundowner on the outdoor deck, an e-bike tour of a nearby tropical island, as well as personalised keepsakes as souvenirs and more. I just want the guests to be comfortable, and to have a great and memorable experience from this stay.

Do you know any other sports stars who have collaborated with Airbnb for fan stays?

I am happy and proud to be the first cricketer to become a host on Airbnb. Recently, Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion Scottie Pippen had offered fans the chance to experience the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with an overnight stay opportunity at his Chicago home.

When you are not in Goa, where do you live?

While my work takes me all over the world, I live in Chandigarh.

