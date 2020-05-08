First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yuvraj Singh shares throwback video of hitting six over covers, calls it one of his favourite shots

The clip from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match shows Yuvraj hitting a six over covers. He was batting for SunRisers Hyderabad in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

FP Trending, May 08, 2020 17:55:56 IST

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has taken his fans down memory lane amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The all-rounder shared a throwback video of one of his favourite shots from his playbook.

The clip from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match shows Yuvraj hitting a six over covers. He was batting for SunRisers Hyderabad in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The video shows KKR pacer Chris Woakes bowling with full vigour and Yuvraj smashing him for a six.

“This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler,” he captioned the post.

Last month, Yuvraj said he wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes free from COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the health and safety of players should be paramount for the guardians of the game.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on 10 June 2019. The stylish left-handed batsman had scored 11,778 runs in international cricket, of which 8,701 runs were scored in ODIs, 1,900 in Tests and 1,177 in T20Is. He was a useful bowler too and managed 111 wickets in ODIs.

The Punjab cricketer was a match-winner with many memorable performances, the highlight of which was the World Cup 2011. Yuvraj was selected as the Man of the Tournament when India lifted the World Cup after a gap of 28 years.

Yuvraj had a penchant for hitting big sixes. During the ICC T20 World Cup match in 2007 against England, Yuvraj hit six sixes off Stuart Broad's over to create history.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 17:55:56 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders, SportsTracker, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Trending, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh Six

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all