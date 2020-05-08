Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has taken his fans down memory lane amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The all-rounder shared a throwback video of one of his favourite shots from his playbook.

The clip from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match shows Yuvraj hitting a six over covers. He was batting for SunRisers Hyderabad in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The video shows KKR pacer Chris Woakes bowling with full vigour and Yuvraj smashing him for a six.

“This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler,” he captioned the post.

Last month, Yuvraj said he wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes free from COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the health and safety of players should be paramount for the guardians of the game.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on 10 June 2019. The stylish left-handed batsman had scored 11,778 runs in international cricket, of which 8,701 runs were scored in ODIs, 1,900 in Tests and 1,177 in T20Is. He was a useful bowler too and managed 111 wickets in ODIs.

The Punjab cricketer was a match-winner with many memorable performances, the highlight of which was the World Cup 2011. Yuvraj was selected as the Man of the Tournament when India lifted the World Cup after a gap of 28 years.

Yuvraj had a penchant for hitting big sixes. During the ICC T20 World Cup match in 2007 against England, Yuvraj hit six sixes off Stuart Broad's over to create history.

