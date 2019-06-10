First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from all forms of international cricket after 19-year long career

Out-of-favour India player Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday in Mumbai

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 10, 2019 14:11:43 IST

Out-of-favour India player Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday in Mumbai. The left-handed batsman bid adieu to international cricket with an aggregate of 11,778 runs. He scored 8701 runs in ODIs, 1900 runs in Tests and 1177 runs in T20Is respectively.

File image of Yuvraj Singh. Getty Images

File image of Yuvraj Singh. Getty Images

Not to forget, Yuvraj Singh took 111 wickets in ODIs as well and was Man of the tournament during India's successful World Cup 2011 campaign.

Yuvraj, who debuted for India during ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 against Kenya, last played for the national team in 2017 in an ODI against West Indies at North Sound.

Lack of runs and fitness concerns resulted in him being shown the doors by the Indian team and after that he was not able to make a comeback to the national team. However, Yuvraj kept on plying his trade for IPL sides. He has been part of two IPL winning sides in Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Mumbai Indians (2019).

The Southpaw has played many brilliant knocks over the years. Indian fans still remember him for that 69-run knock in that famous Natwest Trophy final in 2002 at Lord's, forming a 121-run stand with Mohammad Kaif, to help India clinch the match and tri-series.

In 2007, during the ICC T20 World Cup match against England, Yuvraj hit 6 sixes off Stuart Broad's over to create history. Yuvraj scored 362 runs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and picked up 15 wickets to end up as Player of the tournament.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 14:18:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, IPL, Reason To Retire Yuvraj Singh, Sports, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh Is Retired Or Not, Yuvraj Singh Retirement, Yuvraj Singh Retirement Date, Yuvraj Singh Retirement News, Yuvraj Singh Retirement Plan, Yuvraj Singh Retires

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all