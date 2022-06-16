'Yuvraj buckled under pressure': Kapil Dev on how hefty price tag impacted young Indian player in IPL

Ishan Kishan has been the man in form for India in the ongoing T20I series against India. The left-hander has also creamed two half-centuries in the 3 matches so far. This has given India a huge boost in the powerplay and it comes on the back of a rather hot and cold IPL season.

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes that the left-hander could have felt the punch of the hefty price tag that was dished out by Mumbai Indians to acquire his services. The Jharkhand keeper was snapped up by Mumbai Indians ₹15.25 crore. Kishan responded with 418 runs at an average of 32.15, with three half-centuries. Although, these numbers are better than his last season’s numbers, he did not quite live up to his billing.

A number of former players also questioned Mumbai’s decision to splurge such a huge amount on one player. Kapil Dev added that Kishan felt the heat of the price tag and he played with the pressure of having to perform.

"With Ishan Kishan is feeling the pressure of ₹15 crore tag. Sometimes we don’t agree but the fact is that when you hit the jackpot, this can happen. It is good that he got so much money at the IPL auction. No franchise is not stupid enough to shell out such a huge sum. They know that this player is talented and hence, have expectations. But sometimes a player feels that pressure," Kapil Dev said on YouTube show Uncut.

The legendary all-rounder referred to former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh and drew comparisons with the way he played when big cash was doled out. In 2014, Yuvraj Singh was bought for ₹14 crore by the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). He scored a decent 376 runs from 14 games with three fifties at an average of just above 34, but like Kishan, there was this feeling that he could not quite deliver consistently.

"We saw Yuvraj buckle under pressure of big bucks too. Even he felt it. The same with Dinesh Karthik, Pathan brothers,” Kapil added.

