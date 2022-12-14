'Young players more focused on playing T20 cricket': Brad Hogg on how IPL is affecting Indian cricket

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is already being awaited by fans. The mini-auction ahead of the marquee tournament, which will be held on 23 December, will see the 10 teams bidding for players like Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Cameroon Green Holder and Ajinkya Rahane. While both cricketers and franchises are gearing up for the IPL 2023 mini-auction, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg is of a different opinion about the tournament’s role in cricket. The spinner has claimed that the cash-rich league is having an adverse effect on the sport as younger cricketers are more interested in playing T20s than the longer formats of the game.

In an Instagram post, Brad Hogg said that IPL is affecting Indian cricket “because the young players that are coming through the system are more focused on playing T20 IPL cricket because there is probably a little more cash in it, it’s a short form, it’s quick and you get the game done and dusted. It seems a bit like easier money.” He also said that due to the focus on T20 games, Tests and ODIs take a backseat.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Hogg (@brad_hogg)



Comparing the younger generation of players to greats like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hogg said that it was the newer players who were most affected by the shift to T20 cricket. “They don’t know how bowlers set up batters to take wickets and how batters build their innings to bat for long periods of time,” the Aussie all-rounder added.

The video has garnered several responses with several people disagreeing with Brad Hogg’s comments. Many people credited the IPL with bringing forward new talent. Others said it all came down to the viewers. “Well it’s not impacting anything in the end sports is business. If more people watch test cricket, then ipl players will make more money by playing tests and they will focus more there. So just enjoy cricket,” commented one person. “Tournaments like Ranji, Syed Mustaq Ali are equally helping players to develop in other formats. It’s just that obviously there is more focus and money in t20 cricket”, wrote another.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.