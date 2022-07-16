'You’ll be back': Kevin Pietersen pens emotional message for Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been out of form for quite sometime now and the run drought has continued even in the on-going ODI series against England where the right-hander was dismissed for 16 in the second match that he played at Lord's. Kohli had missed the first match due to a groin strain.

But the Indian batter has been getting some good support from the cricketing fraternity. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had made a post, tweeting, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli".

Now former England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Kohli to make a strong comeback to form. "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli ❤️," Pietersen wrote in an Instagram post.

Kohli's 16 against England in the second clash comprised of some fine strokes but he couldn't capitalise on the start that he got. India were eventually bundlded out for 146 while chasing 247 to lose the match by 100 runs.

England have taken the series into the decider after making a fine comeback, following a thumping 10-wicket defeat in the first encounter.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the third and deciding clash on Sunday in Manchester.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.