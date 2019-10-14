First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yorked episode 2: Sourav Ganguly in line to become BCCI president, faced with task of embellishing board's public image

Is Sourav Ganguly the answer to BCCI's woes? Can the former India captain regain BCCI's lost identity in recent times? Also can Ganguly find a solution to the long-standing conflict of interest issue? Senior journalist Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra discuss in the second episode.

Vaibhav Shah, Oct 14, 2019 21:50:32 IST

Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly is primed to become the top boss of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

With Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination, he is in line to be elected unopposed.

In the second episode of Yorked, senior journalist Ayaz Memon and Group Editor (Sports) – Network 18, Gaurav Kalra, look at the challenges that lie ahead for Ganguly, from whether he can regain BCCI's lost identity, to his ability to find a permanent fix to the long-standing conflict of interest issue and more.

If you're having trouble listening to this episode of Yorked on your cellphone, click here

After over 15 years of international cricket, which included a very successful captaincy stint, the 'Prince of Bengal' has donned various hats, including administrative roles as a chairman of CAB's Cricket Development Committee, a member of Cricket Advisor Committee (CAC) and an advisor to Delhi Capitals franchise.

Kalra touches upon how Ganguly's high stature and repute makes him an ideal fit for the Indian board on the imaging front, which has lost its standing since the mandate of overseeing cricket operations in the country has been handed over to Committee of Administrators by the Supreme Court.

As of now, Ganguly is likely to be in his role for around ten months before going into the mandatory cooling-off period of three years. According to the new BCCI constitution formed on the basis of the RM Lodha Committee recommendations, an office-bearer has to serve the cooling-off period after being in any position for six consecutive years at the national or state levels.

Memon points out to the 'wheels within the wheels' in the Indian board, and in the larger context, in Indian politics. He also stresses on the huge influence that national politics have had in the BCCI set up.

You can check out all the episodes of Yorked here.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 21:50:32 IST

Tags : Ayaz Memon, BCCI, CAB, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Gaurav Kalra, India, Sourav Ganguly, Yorked

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all