Yorked episode 2: Sourav Ganguly in line to become BCCI president, faced with task of embellishing board's public image
Is Sourav Ganguly the answer to BCCI's woes? Can the former India captain regain BCCI's lost identity in recent times? Also can Ganguly find a solution to the long-standing conflict of interest issue? Senior journalist Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra discuss in the second episode.
Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly is primed to become the top boss of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
With Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination, he is in line to be elected unopposed.
In the second episode of Yorked, senior journalist Ayaz Memon and Group Editor (Sports) – Network 18, Gaurav Kalra, look at the challenges that lie ahead for Ganguly, from whether he can regain BCCI's lost identity, to his ability to find a permanent fix to the long-standing conflict of interest issue and more.
If you're having trouble listening to this episode of Yorked on your cellphone, click here
After over 15 years of international cricket, which included a very successful captaincy stint, the 'Prince of Bengal' has donned various hats, including administrative roles as a chairman of CAB's Cricket Development Committee, a member of Cricket Advisor Committee (CAC) and an advisor to Delhi Capitals franchise.
Kalra touches upon how Ganguly's high stature and repute makes him an ideal fit for the Indian board on the imaging front, which has lost its standing since the mandate of overseeing cricket operations in the country has been handed over to Committee of Administrators by the Supreme Court.
As of now, Ganguly is likely to be in his role for around ten months before going into the mandatory cooling-off period of three years. According to the new BCCI constitution formed on the basis of the RM Lodha Committee recommendations, an office-bearer has to serve the cooling-off period after being in any position for six consecutive years at the national or state levels.
Memon points out to the 'wheels within the wheels' in the Indian board, and in the larger context, in Indian politics. He also stresses on the huge influence that national politics have had in the BCCI set up.
You can check out all the episodes of Yorked here.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 21:50:32 IST
BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly says Conflict of Interest is a 'very serious issue' in Indian cricket
Yorked episode 1: From Friendship to Freedom, stories of India and South Africa's cricketing ties
Sourav Ganguly says he is taking over the reins of the board at a time when BCCI's image has taken a beating