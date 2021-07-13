Yashpal Sharma passes away: 'His contribution shall always be remembered', cricketing world mourns loss of 1983 World Cup hero

Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on the morning of 13 July due to cardiac arrest in Delhi.

He was a member of India's World cup-winning 1983 squad. Sharma, 66, and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

He was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and made his international debut in 1978. He played in his first Test in 1979 against England at Lord's.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.

After retiring from international cricket, Yashpal also took up refereeing and umpiring for a while. He was also a national selector during the early part of 2000.

Here's how his teammates and fans reacted to the news of his passing away:

Tragic news coming in of 1983 World Cup hero #YashpalSharma passing away after a heart attack. Met him on June 25 at the 1983 team reunion in Delhi. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 13, 2021

Sachin and Yuvraj passed on their condolences to the family



Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Srikanth remembers his friend and 1983 World Cup teammate

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

A legend has passed away

Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4EB3fz0fU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021

A courageous batsman

If current Indian batsmen are celebrated for their audacity, it was Yashpal Sharma who set the trend with his 2 audacious sixes in the 1983 World Cup semi. Making room & launching Paul Allott over long off. Walking across & whipping Bob Willis over deep backward square leg #RIP — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 13, 2021

Not a long back, Yashpal enjoyed watching his two sixes in World Cup

just a few days back, yashpal sharma posted this clip from the 1983 world cup. the two sixes he hit in the semifinal, where he top scored in india's famous win over england....thanks for the memories sir, RIP! https://t.co/JCdj4KXquv — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 13, 2021

He's left us early

Oh dear, so sorry to hear of the death of Yashpal Sharma who played such a big part in one of Indian cricket's most glorious hours #WorldCup1983. Too early to go. Condolences to his family. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2021

Here are more reactions:



So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma. He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won’t be forgotten. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/fhra6UcngV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2021

Disheartened to hear about sudden demise of YashpajI…a World Cup winner…..My condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 13, 2021

Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 13, 2021