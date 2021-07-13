Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Yashpal Sharma passes away: 'His contribution shall always be remembered', cricketing world mourns loss of 1983 World Cup hero

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 13th, 2021
  • 14:54:45 IST

Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on the morning of 13 July due to cardiac arrest in Delhi.

He was a member of India's World cup-winning 1983 squad. Sharma, 66, and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

He was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and made his international debut in 1978. He played in his first Test in 1979 against England at Lord's.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.

After retiring from international cricket, Yashpal also took up refereeing and umpiring for a while. He was also a national selector during the early part of 2000.

Here's how his teammates and fans reacted to the news of his passing away:

Sachin and Yuvraj passed on their condolences to the family

Srikanth remembers his friend and 1983 World Cup teammate

A legend has passed away

A courageous batsman

Not a long back, Yashpal enjoyed watching his two sixes in World Cup

He's left us early

Here are more reactions:

