Yashasvi Jaiswal’s incredible journey witnessed a major milestone on Thursday as he brought up a century on his India debut. Jaiswal was on 143 not out at Stumps on Day 2 as India finished on 312/2 and with a lead of 162 runs over West Indies in the first Test at Dominica.

IND vs WI: Jaiswal’s patient debut ton helps India surge ahead

With his century on debut, Yashasvi became the 17th India batter to score a hundred in his first Test match. He is also the seventh Indian batter and first in 13 years to score a hundred on Test debut away from home.

The opener completed his hundred in the 70th over in 215 balls when his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma had already crossed the 200-run mark. Rohit was dismissed on 103.

It has been a stupendous rise for Yashasvi Jaiswal who once had to sell street food in Mumbai and sleep in tents in Azad Maidan to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer. Naturally, Jaiswal was very emotional after getting to his hundred.

After the end of the day’s play, the 21-year-old cricketer reflected on his achievement and dedicated his century to his parents.

“Of course, it was very emotional for me, for my family, for all those people who have supported me. It has been quite a long journey. I want to thank everyone who has helped me in any way. I want to dedicate this (century on my Test debut) to my parents, they have a big contribution in my life. God is also there. Don’t want to say much. I am happy. This is just the start, there’s a long way to go,” Jaiswal said in a video uploaded by BCCI.