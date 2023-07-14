Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of the opportunity handed to him by bringing up a patient century on debut on the second day of the first Test between West Indies and India in Dominica.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 143 at close of play, his measured knock the highlight of India’s steady batting display on the second day as they reached 312/2 at stumps, stretching their lead to 162.

He shared a mammoth opening partnership worth 229 with skipper Rohit Sharma, who brought up his 10th Test hundred shortly after Jaiswal, and later stitching an unbroken 72-run stand with Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 36.

Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals batter Jaiswal, drafted into the side as an opener with Shubman Gill shifting to the No 3 slot, continued from where he left off on the opening day and converted the promising start into a big score.

Jaiswal brought up the three-figure mark with a boundary off fellow debutant Alick Athanaze, taking 215 deliveries along the way and becoming the 17th Indian batter to score a hundred on Test debut.

Jaiswal, incidentally, is the first from his country to score a century on Test debut in the Caribbean, and also broke Mohammad Azharuddin’s 38-year-old record for the most deliveries faced by an Indian Test debutant.

Brief scores:

India 312/2 in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143*, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33) lead West Indies 150 in 64.3 (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) by 160 runs.