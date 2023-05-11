Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to shine bright in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing the fastest half-century in the history of the league during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata.

Jaiswal decided to take the attack to Kolkata from the word go, smashing Nitish Rana 26 runs in the opening over of the chase and plundering fours and sixes off seamers Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur to race to his third half-century of the season in just 13 deliveries.

In the process, Jaiswal broke the record that was previously held by Pat Cummins, who smashed a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) while representing KKR last year. Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran jointly occupy the third spot in the fastest fifty list in the IPL, each of them having taken 15 deliveries to the milestone.

The left-handed opener continued his fine form in the ongoing season of the IPL, with the blazing fifty at Kolkata coming days after he smashed his maiden T20 hundred against the Mumbai Indians at his home ground of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with a haul of 4/25, restricting KKR to a modest 149/8 and going past Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. Chahal went past the West Indian all-rounder by dismissing Rana, collecting his 184th wicket, before grabbing three more wickets to collect his third four-fer of what has been a superb season so far.

Chahal also reclaimed the Purple Cap by going back to the top of the wicket-takers’ list this season.

