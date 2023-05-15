Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith believes that young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is edging closer to making Team India’s limited-overs setup following a stupendous run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

Jaiswal is currently second in the leading run-scorers’ list with 575 runs from 13 matches, at a strike-rate of 166.18.

The 21-year-old has scored four fifties and one century so far this season.

“Well, he has been incredible. I have watched some of his domestic performances which have been really good. You can also see a growth in his game from the last season of IPL,” Smith, an IPL expert, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“I have loved watching him play. He has just got a natural ability to find the gap. He has got stroke play, particularly on the off side and has developed strength on the leg side which has made him dynamic,” Smith added.

Smith highlighted Jaiswal’s strength against spin.

“The fact that he hasn’t got out to spin this season is a huge positive as well. But the thing that shines for me is that he is very determined to do well. takes a lot in his strike and has a lot of expectation and pressure now to get those higher honours. The way that he has been handling that is superb,” added the 42-year-old.

Smith feels that Jaiswal’s recent performances have left him “knocking the door” as far as Team India selection is concerned.

“In terms of selection, he is certainly knocking down the door. That is all he can do at the moment right now. He has controlled that. Indian cricket is blessed with a lot of options like senior cricketers in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who is injured now.

“You also have Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. The selectors surely have some nice headaches to have but Yashasvi has certainly put his name right up there in the conversation,” added the former Surrey cricketer.

