'Yaaro ka yaar, hai mera Yuvraj': birthday wishes pour in as former India all-rounder turns 39

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned a year older on Saturday (12 December). The cricketer who represented Team India in 402 internationals and scored a total of 11,778 runs retired on 10 June, 2019. He scored 8,701 runs in ODIs, 1,900 runs in Tests and 1,177 runs in T20Is respectively. He was even judged Man of the tournament during India's successful World Cup 2011 campaign.

On Yuvraj Singh’s 39th birthday, a number of current and past cricketers took to social media to wish him. Among them were former teammates Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and VVS Laxman.

"Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, Bowlers ki vaat thi. Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai. Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj #HappyBirthdayYuvi," tweeted Sehwag.

VVS Laxman wrote, "Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12"

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir highlighted Yuvraj's role in the World Cups, saying that his journey in cricket has been an inspiration for millions.

Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020

Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from cricket this year, wished Yuvraj, writing that may he keep shining and inspiring others forever.

Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️.May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/ziON2lbU8G — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 12, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too wished Yuvraj on his special day.

Yuvi Paajji!! Best wishes on your birthday. Lots of luck and love ☺️ #HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/dmmnuzkBQm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2020

BCCI highlighted the former cricketer's career-bests through a Tweet, along with a video, highlighting his remarkable century against England.

402 intl. caps

11,778 intl. runs

2007 World T20-winner

Player of the Tournament in #TeamIndia's 2011 World Cup triumph

Fastest T20I 5⃣0⃣ Wishing the legendary & inspirational @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday Let's relive his remarkable ton vs England — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

ICC too shared career highlights of Yuvraj, tweeting that he was the first man to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is and also has the fastest fifty in T20Is.

️ Player of the Tournament in the 2011 @cricketworldcup

2007 @T20WorldCup champion

First man to hit 6️⃣ sixes in an over in T20Is

Fastest fifty in T20Is Happy birthday to the incredible @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/VYqqPUMD0s — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, the former cricketer shared a Twitter post where he stated that while birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire, he would rather not celebrate and instead wish for a speedy resolution of the ongoing talks between the farmers and the government of India.