Less than a week since comprehensively defeating India to win the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Australia are back on the cricketing field, this time taking on the ‘Old Enemy’ England in the Ashes.

Their 209-run victory over India on Sunday at The Oval in London helped Australia add a record-extending ninth ICC title to their impressive trophy cabinet, and also made them the first team to grab all ICC trophies on offer. Having won five ODI World Cups and the 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia became the first team to be crowned world champions in all three formats.

For Steve Smith and a number of other Aussies however, the Ashes remains the pinnacle of the sport and a major driving force in their journey to becoming professional cricketers and representing the country.

“We had a great last week winning the Test championship. It was two years of hard work that went into it. It was a really proud moment for all the boys but yeah, the Ashes, for Australia and England cricketers, is the pinnacle. We work for it throughout our life, so it’s going to be exciting,” Smith told ABC News on the eve of the opening Ashes Test.

Smith added that the manner in which England had been steamrolling opponents across the world under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum made the showdown bewteen the two sides all the more exciting.

“Just the history of it. Australia and England, it’s the biggest series. It’s the one who want to do really well in, and hope your team has success. The way England have been in playing, the way we have been playing, it’s going to be exciting series. The boys can’t wait to get into it,” added Smith, who brought up his 31st Test hundred in the WTC final.

The Ashes got underway at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday with England opting to bat after winning the toss. Joe Root would then go on to slam his 30th Test ton as England, in typical ‘Bazball’ fashion, amassed nearly 400 runs on the opening day and declaring with nearly half-an-hour left in the day’s play.

