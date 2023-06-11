India’s ambitious attempt of chasing down a massive 444-run target in the World Test Championship final was shot down significantly early on Day 5. Australia seamer Scott Boland dismissed a well-set Virat Kohli and new batter Ravindra Jadeja a ball apart to take the Pat Cummins-led side closer to victory.

WTC Final Live: India vs Australia Day 5

Having started the day at 163/4, India needed a challenging, but achievable, 280 runs over the course of 90 days. That plan remained afoot until the 47th over. With The Oval crowd chanting in preparation for Kohli’s 50, Boland setup the former India captain neatly on the third ball for a wicket.

Having bowled in-and-around the stumps in the morning session, Boland changed his tactic and went well outside off stump to the right-handed Kohli. The juicy ball, there to be driven, met the outside edge and flew to Steve Smith at second slip who completed a diving catch to his right.

That wicket ball is one of the fullest and widest ball Scott Boland bowled this morning inviting a big drive. Virat Kohli obliged and lost his wicket chasing this wide one. pic.twitter.com/RWIQq4mvGP — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 11, 2023

Scott Boland’s clever and subtle changes of wrist and seam position remind me of Mohammad Asif at his best #INDvAUS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/P8hNGuxlQs — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 11, 2023

A balls later, Boland dismissed Jadeja for a duck. With little movement for the seamers on Day 5, the Aussie seamer focused on his line and length and was once again rewarded for it. Placed a length ball, just outside off, ball angled away slightly to eke out an edge which was taken by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Boland and Australia almost got another wicket next ball. KS Bharat was guilty of playing at a length delivery outside off with tight hands but luckily for him, the edge flew viciously over first slip for four.

By the end of the over, India were 183/5 and needed 261 runs to win the World Test Championship. Failing which, India would lose two WTC Finals in a row having gone down to New Zealand two years ago.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.