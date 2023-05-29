Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara going to practice in England on Monday.

WTC Final: Team India players begin preparations in England ahead of title clash against Australia

Virat Kohli walks in to practice in England a week ahead of WTC final against Australia. Image: twitter/BCCI

While cricket fans in India are consumed in IPL 2023 final fervour, players from Team India have started landing in England for the much-awaited World Test Championship final against Australia scheduled to start on 7 June.

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara going to practice in England on Monday.

Virat Kohli, reportedly, left for England soon after his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match and were knocked out of the race to playoffs.

BCCI also shared pictures of other players from the training.

The rest of team of the team is also supposed to join them soon as there is now hardly a week left before the big match.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 20:22:28 IST

