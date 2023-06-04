Noting that he is a cricketing shotmaker even in the T20s, which lends him a game befitting all formats, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar believes that young batter Shubman Gill has the temperament needed to become a match-winner.

Talking to the Hindustan Times just days ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, Vengsarkar said, “Shubman Gill is an outstanding cricketer. We expect a lot from him. He has a very bright future for India. He is a very skilful player. He has got a good temperament and all the other necessary qualities to play for India for a long time and developed into a match-winner.”

“If you look at his batting carefully, the strokes he plays are mostly according to the manual. They are all cricketing shots even in the T20 format. That is why he is an all-format player.”

Shubman Gill comes to the premiere Test clash, which will be played from 7-11 June at The Oval in London, on the back of a stellar IPL season where he finished as the highest run-getter.

Vengsarkar also asserted that Ajinkya Rahane, who is making his way back to the side after a long time, should be preferred ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI and that Rishabh Pant’s absence should get KS Bharat in the squad.

The English conditions could offer the Indian side trouble, according to the veteran, especially as they didn’t get to practice or run long preparatory camps.

“English conditions are very different from what we see here in India or even in Australia. The ball can swing for a longer duration if conditions are like that. The length that the bowlers bowl is also a bit different. And if there is an extra bounce on offer then it is that much more difficult. So, I hope the Indian batters acclimatise very soon. They are all experienced players. They have toured England before. It’s the same for Australia. The team that adapts and acclimatises to the condition quicker will do well,” said Vengsarkar.

