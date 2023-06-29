India’s consecutive losses in World Test Championship finals earned BCCI plenty of flak for keeping the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) and the marquee contest very close on the calendar.

This time around, India lost to Australia by 209 runs at The Oval and it came just about a week after the IPL concluded.

With limited gap between T20 league and the WTC final, many suggested BCCI should speak to franchises to monitor workload of crucial players.

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly believes this is an impractical suggestion.

“I don’t agree with this theory. Ajinkya Rahane also played IPL and he played very well during IPL and World Test Championship final. So I don’t believe in this theory. Some of the Australian boys (Cameron Green, David Warner), played well in IPL also and did well in World Test Championship,” he told news agency PTI.

“After IPL finished, there was enough time to acclimatise to Test cricket. They went to England and they played. It used to happen in the past. You played ODI cricket and you played Test cricket, things used to happen very, very quickly and so I don’t believe it’s an issue. So I believe that even if you play IPL, you should have the ability to adjust your technique and temperament and do well in a Test match,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.