Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WTC Final: ICC names Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth as on-field umpires for India vs Australia summit clash

Cricket

WTC Final: ICC names Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth as on-field umpires for India vs Australia summit clash

Illingworth also officiated the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand two years back, which the Kiwis won by eight wickets. Illingworth be standing in his 64th Test while it will be the 49th Test for Gaffaney.

WTC Final: ICC names Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth as on-field umpires for India vs Australia summit clash

File image of Chris Gaffaney. Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced England’s Richard Illingworth and New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney as on-field umpires for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at London’s The Oval in June.

“Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the Ultimate Test, which has 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play,” the ICC said in a press release.

Illingworth also officiated the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand two years back, which the Kiwis won by eight wickets. Illingworth be standing in his 64th Test while it will be the 49th Test for Gaffaney.

Related Articles

WTC

WTC final: ICC expects full crowds for at least first four days at The Oval

WTC

WTC Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as stand-by player in India squad, says report

Richard Kettleborough of England has been named as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena is the fourth umpire. West Indian Richie Richardson will be the match referee.

The WTC Final kickstarts at The Oval from 7 June. Some Team India players, including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj among others have already arrived in the UK and started practice, while Cheteshwar Pujara has been playing county cricket for Sussex in a bid to prepare for the marquee clash.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 18:40:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan likely to fly to England on 28 May, says report
First Cricket News

WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan likely to fly to England on 28 May, says report

“Rohit and Ishan are most likely leaving on the 28th, early morning, for England. Surya also could leave with them at the same time but since he is not in the main squad, he could also travel at a later date,” a source said.

WTC Final: Team India players begin preparations in England ahead of title clash against Australia
First Cricket News

WTC Final: Team India players begin preparations in England ahead of title clash against Australia

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared pictures of Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara going to practice in England on Monday.

WTC Final: Nathan Lyon says Australia 'should not panic' ahead of title clash against India
First Cricket News

WTC Final: Nathan Lyon says Australia 'should not panic' ahead of title clash against India

''We shouldn't panic anyway. We panicked in India and we saw what happened. If we can learn from that experience and play our way and our brand it will be okay,'' Lyon told AAP.