The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced England’s Richard Illingworth and New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney as on-field umpires for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at London’s The Oval in June.

“Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the Ultimate Test, which has 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play,” the ICC said in a press release.

Illingworth also officiated the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand two years back, which the Kiwis won by eight wickets. Illingworth be standing in his 64th Test while it will be the 49th Test for Gaffaney.

Richard Kettleborough of England has been named as the TV umpire, while Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena is the fourth umpire. West Indian Richie Richardson will be the match referee.

The WTC Final kickstarts at The Oval from 7 June. Some Team India players, including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj among others have already arrived in the UK and started practice, while Cheteshwar Pujara has been playing county cricket for Sussex in a bid to prepare for the marquee clash.

