Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane guide India to 164/3 at stumps

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane guide India to 164/3 at stumps

WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia Highlights, Day 4 Match Updates: IND 164/3; Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remain unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, with the fourth-wicket partnership between them worth 71 off 118 so far as India end the day needing another 280 to win with seven wickets in hand.

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane guide India to 164/3 at stumps

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 4 LIVE: India's Virat Kohli bats on Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

270/8 (84.3 ov)

Final
India

India

296/10 (69.4 ov)

164/3 (40.0 ov)

Live Blog
23:01 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final, with a solid unbroken partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane giving them a glimmer of hope of not just saving the game, but going on to pull off the unthinkable.

The 'Ultimate Test' boils down to its final day (with a reserve day in place, in case the weather gods decide to play spoilsport tomorrow), with all the results still very much possible. And we sure can't wait to witness what should be an exciting finish to what has been a quality game so far.

On behalf of my colleagues at the Firstpost Sports, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

STAT ALERT: Virat Kohli has now gone past 5,000 runs across formats against Australia. 2000 of those runs have come in Tests. Boy does VK love playing against the Aussies!

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE


“I think we got runs on the board that we would’ve liked. Would always like to take more wickets, but they (Kohli and Rahane) played well. (On Green's catch) Thought he caught it very square. I think the right decision was made. We got a few wickets there back-to-back. It will be about putting the ball in the right areas tomorrow. (On declaration) It wasn’t spoken about until Patty came out there. I thought he (Starc) played beautifully. Tricky little period. Two class players (Kohli and Rahane). It’s just a matter of being patient. Hopefully those chances come,” says Alex Carey, who struck an unbeaten 66 earlier in the day, in a chat with the broadcasters after stumps.

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 40 overs,India 164/3 ( Virat Kohli 44 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)

STUMPS ON DAY 4: Nathan Lyon bowls out the final over of the day with Virat Kohli collecting his seventh boundary, tucking a short-of-length ball from the veteran offie past the man at short fine leg to move to 44. The Aussies appeal for a catch after Smith dashes to his left and dives near leg slip, with the umpire shaking his head. Replays show the ball deflecting off his pad. Kohli sees off the remainiing two deliveries without much fuss.

With that, India end the day on 164/3 after 40 overs, needing another 280 to win with seven wickets in hand and one more day to go (two, in case weather plays spoilsport tomorrow).

Full Scorecard
22:30 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 39 overs,India 160/3 ( Virat Kohli 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)

Another no-ball from Pat Cummins! The Australia skipper will have to do something about the landing of his foot, else he could miss out on a dismissal or two, which has already happened in this Test.

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 38 overs,India 158/3 ( Virat Kohli 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)

Loud appeal for caught-behind by Lyon against Rahane in the fourth delivery of his 10th over. DROPPED! Rahane survives on 20 after getting a thick outside edge while attempting a cover drive, with the ball taking a deflection off keeper Carey's gloves and landing safely near the vacant leg slip. Fives minutes left in the day's play. Kohli and Rahane will do well to block their way through the remaining over or two.

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 37 overs,India 158/3 ( Virat Kohli 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)

Cummins brings himself back into the attack, replacing Starc who conceded three boundaries in his two over spell. Starts off with a steep bouncer that goes both over the batter as well as the keeper for five wides. Cummins oversteps two balls later, his third of the innings so far and his 10th of the WTC Final. Rahane collects a single off the last ball of the over, steering the ball behind square. Another 10 minutes to go before the umpire flicks the bails to indicate close of play.

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 35 overs,India 150/3 ( Virat Kohli 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)

FOUR! Second boundary for Kohli in a space of four deliveries from Starc, with the Indian batting star driving a full, wide delivery bowled over the wicket by the left-arm pacer down the ground, through the vacant mid-off region. Brings up the 150 for the Indians in style.

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! The fifty partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket in 83 deliveries with the former bringing up the milestone a lovely flick through the midwicket region for a boundary in the 35th over. Excellent work by the two, with Virat assuming charge since the dismissals of Rohit and Pujara, and his presence will be crucial in the remainder of the match if India are to somehow avoid a defeat. IND 146/3

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! Rahane collects another boundary off veteran offie Lyon, this time driving a flighted delivery past extra cover with a firm drive. IND 140/3

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

STAT ALERT: Virat Kohli has now gone past 5,000 runs across formats against Australia. 2000 of those runs have come in Tests. Boy does VK love playing against the Aussies!
22:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 40 overs,India 164/3 ( Virat Kohli 44 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)

STUMPS ON DAY 4: Nathan Lyon bowls out the final over of the day with Virat Kohli collecting his seventh boundary, tucking a short-of-length ball from the veteran offie past the man at short fine leg to move to 44. The Aussies appeal for a catch after Smith dashes to his left and dives near leg slip, with the umpire shaking his head. Replays show the ball deflecting off his pad. Kohli sees off the remainiing two deliveries without much fuss.

With that, India end the day on 164/3 after 40 overs, needing another 280 to win with seven wickets in hand and one more day to go (two, in case weather plays spoilsport tomorrow).
22:09 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! The fifty partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket in 83 deliveries with the former bringing up the milestone a lovely flick through the midwicket region for a boundary in the 35th over. Excellent work by the two, with Virat assuming charge since the dismissals of Rohit and Pujara, and his presence will be crucial in the remainder of the match if India are to somehow avoid a defeat. IND 146/3
21:10 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! And now Cheteshwar Pujara falls shortly after Rohit Sharma's dismissal as Australia seize control with two wickets in a space of seven deliverires. Uncharacteristic from ChePu, who attempts to ramp a short delivery from the Aussie skipper, and ends up getting a faint tickle off the toe end of his bat, departing after getting off to a promising start. IND 93/3

Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27(47)
21:03 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Nathan Lyon makes an instant impact after being introduced into the attack in the 20th over as he traps Rohit leg-before for 43. The India skipper attempts a sweep, and misses, and the umpire raises his finger right away after a shout from the veteran off-spinner. Rohit goes for the review, and gets three reds. IND 92/2

Rohit LBW Lyon 43 (60)
20:58 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 19 overs,India 91/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 43 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26)

The fifty partnership comes up between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket in 70 deliveries! Pujara grabs a brace in the second delivery of Cummins' fifth over after working the ball behind square before driving through the covers for a single two balls later to bring up the milestone.
19:45 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Cameron Green pulls off another superb catch at gully, this time with his left hand as Scott Boland ends up dismissing Shubman Gill for a second time in the World Test Championship final! Gill gets a thick outside edge that normally would've run away through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. Green's wide wingspan, however, means it falls within his reach, and he does a brilliant job and lunging to his left and pulling off a low grab. Gill's not convinced though and stands his ground, with the umpires taking this upstairs. The TV umpire though, assumes Green got his finger under the ball when it came close to the ground, and rules it to be a fair catch, much to the Indians' disappointment. IND 41/1

With that, tea has been taken on Day 4 of the penultimate day, with India needing another 403 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.

Gill c Green b Boland 18(19)
19:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

FOUR! Rohit Sharma opens India's account in their run chase in style with a confident pull behind square off Pat Cummins. Two fielders converge near the backward square-leg boundary, only to watch the ball slip between them and cross the rope. IND 4/0
18:54 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 84.3 overs,Australia 270/8 ( Alex Carey (W) 66 , )

OUT! Australia declare on 270/8 soon as Pat Cummins (5) is dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Cummins, who had collected a boundary in the previous over, gets a thick leading edge, resulting in a simple catch for substitute fielder Axar Patel near cover.

That leaves India needing 444 to win the World Test Championship Final and end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy!

Cummins c sub (Axar) b Shami 5(5)
18:34 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Edged... and taken! Starc's little cameo comes to an end as he ends up getting a thick edge towards the slip cordon, where Kohli latches on to the ball. Pat Cummins is seen padded up in the dressing room and decides to put on his helmet right after the wicket, meaning Australia will bat on for a little longer. AUS 260/7; lead by 433

Starc c Kohli b Shami 41
18:13 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 79 overs,Australia 229/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 56 , Mitchell Starc 24)

FOUR! Australia's lead goes past 400 now! Carey gets a thick outside edge off a quicker delivery from Jadeja, with the ball going past slip and running away to the third man fence. Carey collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike.
18:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Fifty up for Alex Carey in 82 deliveries, his fourth in Tests! The wicketkeeper-batter brings up the milestone with a single off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Had narrowly missed out on the milestone in the first innings. AUS 223/6; lead by 396
18:04 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 76 overs,Australia 222/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 49 , Mitchell Starc 24)

FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Starc, who is more than handy a batter down the order for Australia! Clips the ball past the man at mid on in the penultimate ball of the 76th before producing an even more exquisite shot, driving the ball down the ground with a touch of authority. Brings up the fifty partnership with Carey in the process! Eight off Umesh's 15th over. Australia's lead now worth 395.
17:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 70 overs,Australia 201/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 41 , Mitchell Starc 11)

LUNCH ON DAY 4: Alex Carey's still going strong, remaining unbeaten on 41 in 61 deliveries at the close of the morning session, helping Australia go past 200 with the lead now worth a solid 374. Umesh Yadav, who had bowled the first over of the day and had dismissed overnight batter Marnus Labuschagne, replaces Shardul Thakur and bowls out the final over before lunch, conceding a single to Mitchell Starc.

The Indians fought hard in this session and the likes of Mohammed Siraj did not drop their intensity with the ball. Australia, however, manage to come out on top at the end of the session, thanks mainly to Carey's attacking approach.
16:32 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! The move to operate Ravindra Jadeja from over the wicket to Cameron Green gets India the breakthrough, as the all-rounder ends up getting a deflection onto the stumps off his glove followed by his thigh while looking to block the ball with a pad. His stride wasn't forward enough and the ball went past his pad with a bit of extra turn and bounce. AUS 167/6

Green b Jadeja 25(95)
15:18 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Umesh Yadav draws first blood on the penultimate day as Marnus Labuschagne departs without adding to his overnight score, although he does cop another couple of blows on his body in the eight deliveries that he faced today. Just the start India were looking for in their quest to bowl Australia out quickly. AUS 124/5

Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41(126)
 
13:34 (IST)

India vs Australia Day 4 Live

A big, big day for Indian cricket team. They need a massive turnaround and quick before things run away from them. Australia are in control with 151 runs on the board in this innings and a 296 run lead. If India are able to make a strong and quick headway, things might become more even. Far too early to tell either way.

India vs Australia Latest Update, WTC Final Day 4: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remain unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, with the fourth-wicket partnership between them worth 71 off 118 so far as India end the day needing another 280 to win with seven wickets in hand.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3: Australia remained in control of the World Test Championship final against India despite an error-strewn display on Friday.

Once again Australia were guilty of dropping catches, taking wickets off no balls and rash shots. That, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja’s wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, gave India a slight route back into the contest but there’s still a long way back.

At close, Australia were 123/4 and extended their lead to 296 runs.

On a pitch that saw variable bounce, Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, survived several painful blows to be 41 not out at stumps.

Earlier, India had a disastrous start with Scott Boland knocking over KS Bharat’s stumps on just the second ball of the day. At the time, India were 317 runs behind with only four first-innings wickets standing.

But Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) then made the most of Australia’s mistakes during a seventh-wicket stand of 109 before India were eventually dismissed for 296.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3/83 but his figures would have been better but for six no-balls.

In their second innings, Australia lost David Warner early to Mohammed Siraj. Usman Khawaja, his opening partner, fell cheaply for the second time in the match off pacer Umesh Yadav.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja then removed Smith and Head, although both batsmen played a part in their own downfall.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 23:02:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WTC Final 2023: Top-order failures put India on the back foot against Australia
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: Top-order failures put India on the back foot against Australia

Losing half your side while responding to a 469 run total in a Test match is far from ideal. But for some of the Indian top-order batters, it seemed they were still in the IPL.

WTC Final 2023: Australia shine with ball after posting 469 against India on Day 2
Photos

WTC Final 2023: Australia shine with ball after posting 469 against India on Day 2

Australia ran through the Indian top-order after posting 469 on the board on Day 2, restricting them to 151/5 at stumps.

WTC Final 2023: 'They shouldn’t get carried away' — Wasim Akram shares advice for Indian pacers
First Cricket News

WTC Final 2023: 'They shouldn’t get carried away' — Wasim Akram shares advice for Indian pacers

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.