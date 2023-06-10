That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final, with a solid unbroken partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane giving them a glimmer of hope of not just saving the game, but going on to pull off the unthinkable.

The 'Ultimate Test' boils down to its final day (with a reserve day in place, in case the weather gods decide to play spoilsport tomorrow), with all the results still very much possible. And we sure can't wait to witness what should be an exciting finish to what has been a quality game so far.

On behalf of my colleagues at the Firstpost Sports, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!