  • WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 3: Australia 123/4 at stumps, stretch lead to 296

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 3: Australia 123/4 at stumps, stretch lead to 296

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights, Day 3 Match Updates: AUS 123/4; Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 3: Australia 123/4 at stumps, stretch lead to 296

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is hit on the glove by a rising delivery from India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. AP

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

123/4 (44.0 ov)

Final
India

India

296/10 (69.4 ov)

Live Blog
22:42 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final, with Australia surging ahead despite brave knocks from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur as well as quality spells from the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. The Aussies will feel they have one hand on the trophy already, having stretched their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand and two full days in store. India will have to pull off something extraordinary if they are to snatch the trophy from their hands.

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

22:38 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

“I’m okay, feeling all right. It’s painful, but manageable. I don’t think so. Really happy the way I batted today. We had a very good day today. The partnership between Jadeja and I and Shardul and myself. We were targeting 320 and 330 today. We bowled in partnerships. That was a really good catch. We all know he’s a really good fielder. Australia’s slightly ahead of the game. For us, it’s important to stay in the moment, go session by session. We know funny things can happen in the game. He bowled really well. Footmarks helped him. I still feel this wicket will help seam bowlers,” says Ajinkya Rahane in a chat with the broadcasters after the match.

22:35 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 44 overs,Australia 123/4 ( Marnus Labuschagne 41 , Cameron Green 7)

STUMPS ON DAY 3: Mohammed Shami bowls out the last over of the third day, nearly dismissing Cameron Green on a couple of occasions in his 10th over, as Australia end the day on 123/4, stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand and two full days ahead of them. Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 41, having faced 118 deliveries so far today in what has been an innings of remarkable patience.

22:25 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 42 overs,Australia 120/4 ( Marnus Labuschagne 39 , Cameron Green 6)

Change from both ends apparently, with Umesh Yadav being brought back for one final burst before stumps. Jadeja gets a break after a superb spell in which he accounted for the wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, the two centurions from Australia's first innings whose 285-run partnership has been the difference between the two sides so far in this game. India will hope Shami and Umesh are able to snare another wicket before the close of play. Labuschagne, meanwhile, appears to be stonewalling his way through, having faced 113 balls for his 39 so far.

22:17 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 40 overs,Australia 116/4 ( Marnus Labuschagne 36 , Cameron Green 5)

Jadeja and Shami collect a maiden each, the latter returning to for another burst with 15 minutes left in the day's play, replacing Siraj in the attack. Australia's lead, meanwhile, is 11 short of 300 at the moment.

22:10 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 38 overs,Australia 116/4 ( Marnus Labuschagne 36 , Cameron Green 5)

FOUR! Exquisite from Green, who stretches his long levers and drives a full, wide delivery from Siraj through the covers, collecting his first boundary in the process. The all-rounder will hope to get some quick runs on the board in the remaining overs of the day.

22:01 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Jadeja dismisses Head twiced in three deliveries. While Umesh drops an easy chance at deep midwicket on the first occasion, there's no such error from Jadeja as he plucks a catch off his own bowling to dismiss the top-scorer from Australia's previous innings. AUS 111/4

Head c and b Jadeja 18(27)

21:50 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 34 overs,Australia 103/3 ( Marnus Labuschagne 36 , Travis Head 10)

Back-to-back maidens for Jadeja. Head, meanwhile, collects the first maximum of the innings in the third delivery of Siraj's second over of the spell, hooking a short ball towards fine leg where Ravindra Jadeja ends up misdjudging the trajectory of the ball, taking several steps forward only to watch the ball sail over his head. What's more, it's a front-foot no-ball by Siraj, so it wouldn't have mattered even if Jadeja held on to the catch. The 100 comes up for Australia later in the over after a steep bouncer from Siraj glides over the keeper and runs away to the third man fence for four byes.

21:46 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 32 overs,Australia 90/3 ( Marnus Labuschagne 35 , Travis Head 3)

Jadeja bowls out a wicket maiden after getting rid of Steve Smith at the start of his fifth over. Travis Head, Australia's hero in the first innings who turned the game on its head with an attacking approach, walks in next and Rohit opts to bring Siraj back to counter him. Head gets off the mark with a brace off Siraj and follows it up with a single.

21:33 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Steve Smith perishes for 34, getting a thick leading edge while attempting to smash Ravindra Jadeja down the ground. Shardul Thakur settles under the ball and collects the ball safely as the solid third-wicket stand is broken. Uncharacteristic shot from Smith, one that brings about his downfall. AUS 86/3

Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34(47)

India vs Australia Latest Update, WTC Final Day 3: Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.

India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 Recap: Steve Smith and Travis Head scored centuries each before Pat Cummins sparked India’s collapse in the World Test Championship final on Day 2.

Smith struck his 31st Test century and eventually perished on 121 as Australia mounted a massive 469 runs at The Oval.

With a huge task ahead of them, India produced a horrid show with the bat. Soon after start, fast bowler Cummins removed opposing skipper Rohit Sharma to initiate India’s slump.

Rohit was adjudged lbw to a full-length ball from Cummins, who had close figures of 1-36 in nine overs.

Four balls later, India were 30/2 when Shubman Gill (13) was bowled playing no shot to Scott Boland after being deceived by a sharp off-cutter.

Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled leaving a delivery from all-rounder Cameron Green and Kohli was undone by a wicked, lifting ball from Mitchell Starc that took the bat, with Smith taking an excellent leaping catch above his head at second slip.

Left-hander Jadeja provided some resistance with an aggressive 51-ball knock featuring seven fours and a six.

But he perished to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, edging a well-flighted and turning delivery to slip in a tame end to a stand of 71 with Ajinkya Rahane.

India were reduced to 151/5 at stumps, facing a huge deficit of 318 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2023 22:51:27 IST

