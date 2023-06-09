India vs Australia Latest Update, WTC Final Day 3: Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 Recap: Steve Smith and Travis Head scored centuries each before Pat Cummins sparked India’s collapse in the World Test Championship final on Day 2.
Smith struck his 31st Test century and eventually perished on 121 as Australia mounted a massive 469 runs at The Oval.
With a huge task ahead of them, India produced a horrid show with the bat. Soon after start, fast bowler Cummins removed opposing skipper Rohit Sharma to initiate India’s slump.
Rohit was adjudged lbw to a full-length ball from Cummins, who had close figures of 1-36 in nine overs.
Four balls later, India were 30/2 when Shubman Gill (13) was bowled playing no shot to Scott Boland after being deceived by a sharp off-cutter.
Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled leaving a delivery from all-rounder Cameron Green and Kohli was undone by a wicked, lifting ball from Mitchell Starc that took the bat, with Smith taking an excellent leaping catch above his head at second slip.
Left-hander Jadeja provided some resistance with an aggressive 51-ball knock featuring seven fours and a six.
But he perished to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, edging a well-flighted and turning delivery to slip in a tame end to a stand of 71 with Ajinkya Rahane.
India were reduced to 151/5 at stumps, facing a huge deficit of 318 runs.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.