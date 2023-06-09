That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final, with Australia surging ahead despite brave knocks from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur as well as quality spells from the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. The Aussies will feel they have one hand on the trophy already, having stretched their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand and two full days in store. India will have to pull off something extraordinary if they are to snatch the trophy from their hands.

