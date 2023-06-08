India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 29 off 71 deliveries at close of play with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (5 not out) for company as Australia end another day firmly in control, this time thanks to their pacers running through the top order.

India vs Australia WTC Final Day 2 preview: Team India have a mountain to climb as they get ready for Day 2 proceedings in the WTC Final 2023 on Thursday. Australia finished Day 1 on 327/3 and have Travis Head and Steve Smith batting on 146 and 95 respectively. Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins are still to bat and they could help the Aussies post a mammoth first innings total.

If that happens, India must be livid with how they performed on Day 1 of the Test and allowed the momentum to slip away despite taking three wickets early on after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in pace-friendly conditions.

The green top and overcast weather forced the captain to leave out No 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, but after a good start, Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Travis Head.

Usman Khawaja got out on a duck, David Warner made 43 and Marnus Labuschagne added 23, but it was Head who changed the complexion of the day by his blistering innings.

An aggressive batter by nature, Head started playing his shots from the start as he dismantled India’s plans. Skipper Rohit started to remove the close-in fielders and quickly Head had a spread-out field as he scored 146 not out.

His innings also allowed Steve Smith to prosper and he ended the day on 95 not out from 227 balls despite struggling for fluency at the start.

For India, the backup bowlers — Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur — had a poor day, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja also proved to be ineffective. The form of the bowlers made Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission look like a match-turning moment.

Umesh and Shardul together gave away 129 runs in 32 overs for one wicket, while Jadeja leaked 48 in 14 without any success. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each and in 39 overs together gave away 144 runs.

The lack of discipline in bowling became India’s bane on Day 1 and they will need to take quick wickets on Day 2 to mount a comeback. For Australia, the plan will be simple, just more of the same.

