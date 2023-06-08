Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 2: Australia restrict India to 151/5 at stumps after posting 469

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 2: Australia restrict India to 151/5 at stumps after posting 469

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights, Day 2 Match Updates: IND 151/5; Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 29 off 71 deliveries at close of play with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (5 not out) for company as Australia end another day firmly in control, this time thanks to their pacers runni

WTC Final Highlights, India vs Australia Day 2: Australia restrict India to 151/5 at stumps after posting 469

The Australians celebrate after Scott Boland cleans India opener Shubman Gill up with an inswinger on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Australia Vs India At Kennington Oval, London, 07 June, 2023

07 June, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

469/10 (121.3 ov)

Final
India

India

151/5 (38.0 ov)

Live Blog
22:55 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India, with the former once again ending the day firmly on top. Do join us tomorrow afternoon as we bring to you live inputs on Day 3, aka the 'Moving Day', of the 'Ultimate Test'.

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night.

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)

"Really exciting, pretty nervous before the start of this Test but nice to get into this game. He’s (Gill) a very good player, nice to knock him over early. We are in a very good spot now."

— Scott Boland to the broadcasters after stumps on Day 2

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

Australia finish firmly on top for a second day in a row, this time thanks to their seam attack that ran through the star-studded Indian top-order and ensured none of them could convert their starts into big scores. Only all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was able to give the Aussies a proper fight, batting in the same mannner as Travis Head in the first innings. The Aussies managed to get rid of him shortly before stumps though, with Nathan Lyon getting him caught at slip.

For India, the primary objective will be to bring the deficit down to less than 200 and try and go past the 300-mark on the 'Moving Day'. For that to happen, Ajinkya Rahane will have to bat through the remainder of the innings and build major partnerships along the way, starting with overnight batting partner Srikar Bharat.

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 38 overs,India 151/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , KS Bharat (W) 5)

STUMPS ON DAY 2: Srikar Bharat manages to collect a brace off the last delivery of the second day, steering a full delivery from Mitchell Starc towards third man. With that, India end the second day on 151/5 with Rahane still batting on 29 off 71 deliveries, trailing Australia by another 318 runs.

Full Scorecard
22:29 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 37 overs,India 147/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , KS Bharat (W) 3)

Srikar Bharat joins Rahane at the centre after Jadeja's dismissal. Lyon, meanwhile, gets replaced after just two overs, with Aussie skipper Cummins bringing Boland back for one more burst minutes before close of play. They'll hope to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane before stumps boost their chances of enforcing follow-on on the third day.

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)
wkt

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Jadeja falls just two short of his half-century as Lyon strikes in his second over! End of a fine 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket that brought India back in the game after the top-order collapse. Big wicket this for the Aussies, as Jadeja was playing exactly the kind of knock that Travis Head did in the previous innings. Jadeja looks to defend this, but the extra turn and bounce on the delivery leads to a thick edge.  IND 142/5

Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48(51)

Full Scorecard
22:15 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 34 overs,India 141/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 26 , Ravindra Jadeja 48)

Spin introduced for the first time in the Indian innings with Nathan Lyon replacing Cameron Green and conceding three singles in his first over. Jadeja then inches closer to his half-century the following over with two fours in three balls in a 13-run over from Mitch Starc, who replaces Scott Boland from the other end. Jadeja's batting on 48 at the end of the 34th.

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 32 overs,India 125/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Ravindra Jadeja 35)

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in 84 deliveries, with the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Scott Boland in the 32nd over. Jadeja has played the aggressor in this partnership with Rahane providing the supporting act with his patient display. Jadeja then sends the ball towards the cover boundary for a four the next ball with a crisp drive off a full, wide delivery from Boland.

Full Scorecard
21:52 (IST)
four

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 30 overs,India 116/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 22 , Ravindra Jadeja 31)

FOUR! Overpitched from Boland and Rahane takes full toll off it, producing an exquisite cover drive that fetches him his fourth boundary. He moves into the 20s in the process.

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)
six

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 28 overs,India 111/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Ravindra Jadeja 31)

SIX! Flicked away over square leg by Jadeja for a maximum — the first of the Indian innings so far! Full and drifting into the pads from Boland and Jadeja effortlessly whipped this square. Partnership's worth 40 now, and the Aussies will be starting to worry just a little bit.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:42 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 38 overs,India 151/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , KS Bharat (W) 5)

STUMPS ON DAY 2: Srikar Bharat manages to collect a brace off the last delivery of the second day, steering a full delivery from Mitchell Starc towards third man. With that, India end the second day on 151/5 with Rahane still batting on 29 off 71 deliveries, trailing Australia by another 318 runs.
22:16 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Jadeja falls just two short of his half-century as Lyon strikes in his second over! End of a fine 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket that brought India back in the game after the top-order collapse. Big wicket this for the Aussies, as Jadeja was playing exactly the kind of knock that Travis Head did in the previous innings. Jadeja looks to defend this, but the extra turn and bounce on the delivery leads to a thick edge.  IND 142/5

Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48(51)
22:04 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 32 overs,India 125/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Ravindra Jadeja 35)

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in 84 deliveries, with the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Scott Boland in the 32nd over. Jadeja has played the aggressor in this partnership with Rahane providing the supporting act with his patient display. Jadeja then sends the ball towards the cover boundary for a four the next ball with a crisp drive off a full, wide delivery from Boland.
20:46 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Huge blow to India's hopes of winning their first ICC title in a decade as Mitchell Starc gets the key wicket of Virat Kohli, bouncing him out. Kohli tries to fend the short delivery, and ends up deflecting it towards the slip cordon where Steve Smith leaps in the air to pull off a superb catch. The Indians are in deep trouble at the moment, and will need a Head-Smith-like partnership if they are to get close to the Aussie total from here. IND 71/4

Kohli c Smith b Starc 14(31)
20:21 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! In a near-replay of the Shubman Gill dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara departs after choosing to leave an inswinging delivery from Cameron Green that jags back in sharply and crashes into the off stump. IND 50/3

Pujara b Green 14(25)
19:26 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! Scott Boland has a Test wicket in England after all, and it's the in-form Shubman Gill that he gets rid of! Both openers depart in a space of a few deliveries! Gill was looking to leave the ball alone, only for it to jag back in and crash into off and middle. IND 30/2
 

Gill b Boland 13(15)
19:22 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! It's one captain removing another as Pat Cummins traps Rohit Sharma leg-before, breaking the opening partnership in the process. Rohit stays back and has a quick word with non-striker Gill, and ultimately decides against going for the review. He'll be disappointed to depart after getting off to a promising start. IND 30/1

Rohit LBW Cummins 15(26)
18:40 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 121.3 overs,Australia 469/10 ( Scott Boland 1 , )

OUT! Australia have been bowled out for 469! Cummis is the last batter to fall, getting foxed by a slower ball from Siraj and offering Rahane at extra cover a simple catch while looking to take the aerial route. Rahane grabs his 100th catch in Test cricket, while Siraj finishes with figures of 4/108, and it's over to the Indian batters now!

Cummins c Rahane b Siraj 9(34)
18:32 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! Siraj castles Lyon, rattling the base of the off stump with a searing yorker, and grabbing his third wicket in the process! Australia are one wicket away from getting bowled out and still need another 32 runs to reach the 500-mark. AUS 468/9

Lyon b Siraj 9(25)
18:14 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Excellent review from India after Jadeja's LBW appeal against Carey is initially turned down, with HawkEye showing three reds. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter falls just two short of his fifty as a result. Carey missed while attempting a reverse sweep, and the umpire might have assumed some contact with his bat or glove. Rohit makes the 'T' sign after a brief discussion. Nothing on UltraEdge, and the ball is shown to be crashing between off and middle. AUS 453/8

Carey LBW Jadeja 48(69)
18:10 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

SIX! Alex Carey brings up the fifty of the partnership with Pat Cummins with a towering six over wide long on — the first maximum of the day. Not an ideal start for the left-arm spinner, who is introduced for the first time today shortly after lunch. AUS 453/7 after 114.3
17:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

After 109 overs,Australia 422/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 22 , Pat Cummins (C) 2)

LUNCH ON DAY 2: Mohammed Shami bowls out the final over of the session, with India skipper Rohit Sharma bringing him back in place of Shardul Thakur hoping to grab another wicket before the umpire flicks the bails to signal the end of the session. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey is off to a promising start and his contribution will be key to Australia's hopes of going past the 500-mark on the other side of the interval.

India will head back to the dressing room a happy bunch, having finally topped a session after getting thoroughly bossed by Australia on the opening day.

Don't go anywhere. We'll be back in a little over half-an-hour with the afternoon session.
16:39 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! The wickets continue to tumble in the morning session, this time due to Axar Patel's brilliance on the field as the substitute fielder runs Mitchell Starc out at the non-striker's end with a superb direct hit from mid off. AUS 402/7
 

Starc run out sub (Axar) 5(20)
16:15 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! And now 'Lord' Shardul Thakur strikes off his first ball of the second day, getting the prized wicket of Steve Smith! Yet again we witness a wicket fall right after the drinks interval. Smith looks to push a length ball outside off, but ends up getting a thick inside edge onto the stumps, bringing the curtains down on another stellar knock from one of the finest batters of the current generation. AUS 387/6

Smith b Thakur 121(268)
15:56 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! India did not get a single wicket for more than two sessions, and now they suddenly have two in a space of three overs. Green departs, nicking the ball to Gill in the slip cordon. Shami grabs his 2nd. AUS 376/5

Green c Gill b Shami 6(7)
15:35 (IST)

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

OUT! Mohammed Siraj finally breaks the partnership! Strangles Travis Head down the leg side and the southpaw ends up getting a faint tickle that results in a simple catch for keeper Bharat. End of the dominant fourth-wicket stand worth 285, one that could prove to be a match-defining one. AUS 361/4

Head c Bharat b Siraj 163(174)
15:22 (IST)

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

FOUR! And now Travis Head goes past 150! Bowled slightly short outside off by Shami, Head gets on the backfoot and cuts this behind square. Brings up the milestone in 164 deliveries. AUS 343/3
15:13 (IST)

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE

FOUR! FOUR! Steve Smith brings up his 31st Test hundred in style, dispatching consecutive half-vollies from Mohammed Siraj for boundaries through the leg side and collecting a boundary on each occasion in the process! This happens to be Smith's seventh hundred in England as well as his ninth against India. AUS 336/3 in 86

India vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 29 off 71 deliveries at close of play with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (5 not out) for company as Australia end another day firmly in control, this time thanks to their pacers running through the top order.

India vs Australia WTC Final Day 2 preview: Team India have a mountain to climb as they get ready for Day 2 proceedings in the WTC Final 2023 on Thursday. Australia finished Day 1 on 327/3 and have Travis Head and Steve Smith batting on 146 and 95 respectively. Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins are still to bat and they could help the Aussies post a mammoth first innings total.

If that happens, India must be livid with how they performed on Day 1 of the Test and allowed the momentum to slip away despite taking three wickets early on after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in pace-friendly conditions.

The green top and overcast weather forced the captain to leave out No 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, but after a good start, Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Travis Head.

Usman Khawaja got out on a duck, David Warner made 43 and Marnus Labuschagne added 23, but it was Head who changed the complexion of the day by his blistering innings.

An aggressive batter by nature, Head started playing his shots from the start as he dismantled India’s plans. Skipper Rohit started to remove the close-in fielders and quickly Head had a spread-out field as he scored 146 not out.

His innings also allowed Steve Smith to prosper and he ended the day on 95 not out from 227 balls despite struggling for fluency at the start.

For India, the backup bowlers — Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur — had a poor day, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja also proved to be ineffective. The form of the bowlers made Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission look like a match-turning moment.

Umesh and Shardul together gave away 129 runs in 32 overs for one wicket, while Jadeja leaked 48 in 14 without any success. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each and in 39 overs together gave away 144 runs.

The lack of discipline in bowling became India’s bane on Day 1 and they will need to take quick wickets on Day 2 to mount a comeback. For Australia, the plan will be simple, just more of the same.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 22:57:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Jasprit Bumrah shares fitness update a day after MI's IPL exit: '... we meet again'
First Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah shares fitness update a day after MI's IPL exit: '... we meet again'

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September last year with back injury ruling him out of competitive cricket.

UAE vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: WI win by 78 runs
First Cricket News

UAE vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: WI win by 78 runs

West Indies defeated UAE by 78 runs on Tuesday to take an un assailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

T20 World Cup 2024 could be shifted from West Indies and USA to England: Report
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2024 could be shifted from West Indies and USA to England: Report

ICC could ask England to host 2024 T20 World Cup as the infrastructure in USA is not up to the mark, said a report.