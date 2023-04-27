Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was on Tuesday selected in Team India’s squad to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, making a return to the Test squad after 15 months.

Rahane last played long-format cricket for India in January 2022, against South Africa in South Africa, and following a forgettable campaign with the bat, he was dropped from the Tests against Sri Lanka that followed.

Some people, including former cricketer Aakash Chopra, have questioned Rahane’s inclusion in the team while others like Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar backed the 34-year-old.

And as per a report in Times of India, former India skipper and current CSK captain MS Dhoni was consulted before picking Rahane in the squad for the showpiece event. The report adds that the BCCI had taken Dhoni’s suggestion into account and eventually picked the experienced batter in the side.

Rahane plays under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has scored 209 runs from five matches so far this season.

Following his 29-ball 71 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week, Dhoni had said it was important to give someone like Rahane the freedom to bat.

“We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him the freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed,” Dhoni said.

While the final of the ongoing IPL will be played in Ahmedabad on 28 May, the Indian team will regroup soon after that, with the WTC Final beginning on 7 June at The Oval.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.