Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a scathing remark against current Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid over his tactics in the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

On his YouTube channel, Ali pointed out Dravid’s mistakes in planning and running things during the WTC Final. He added that except Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra, the remaining India players look tired.

“I am a huge Rahul Dravid fan, have always been and will remain. He is a class player, a legend. But as a coach, he is absolutely zero. You prepared turning pitches on India. Just answer me this. When India travelled to Australia, were there similar wickets? They had bouncy pitches, right? God knows what he was thinking,” Ali said on his YouTube channel.

“India lost the match the moment they chose to bowl worrying about the first two hours. And the kind of bowling that was on display was just like IPL. By lunch, the Indian bowlers appeared so happy as if they’d won the match,” he added.

“All India can do now is hope to get them out cheaply and hope for a miracle in the fourth innings. During the 120 overs that India fielded, I could see only 2-3 players being fit – Rahane, Kohli and Jadeja. The rest looked tired,” claimed Ali.

India are in a challenging position in the WTC Final with Australia taking a 296 run lead after Day 3. They will resume on 123/4 with two days remaining in the one-off Test match.

Rohit Sharma-captained India conceded 469 runs in the first innings after winning the toss. India were 71/4 in reply before Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur salvaged some pride with fighting fifties.

