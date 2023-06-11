Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey believes that his team has posted enough runs on the board in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval.

Resuming from their overnight score of 123/4, knocks from Alex Carey (66*) and Mitchell Starc (41) proved pivotal in the Aussies declaring their second innings at 270/8 on Day 4. That meant that India were set a target of 444 runs to win, now with just one more day remaining.

Australia declared an hour after the lunch break, so that meant India had to see off a session and a half on Saturday. Rohit Sharma scored 43 and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) got off to an aggressive start, but Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) have steadied the ship for India with an unbeaten 71-run stand.

“I think we have the runs on the board, always look for more wickets, but they (Rahane and Kohli) played well. We’ll have another chance tomorrow,” said Carey to the broadcasters after the end of day’s play.

Cameron Green’s controversial catch to dismiss Shubman Gill was the talk of the town on Saturday. In the eighth over, Gill was caught by Green at gully when the latter dived low to his left and hung on to complete a stunning one-handed catch. However, Gill stood his ground, and the on-field umpires opted to refer the decision to the third umpire.

Richard Kettleborough, the TV umpire, analysed the replay of the ball from various angles, but came to the conclusion that Green’s fingers were “underneath the ball”, and that Gill remained out.

Carey felt that dismissing Green was the ‘right decision’.

“Looked good to me (on the Green catch), we were happy and the right decision was made. It’s not great to see them scoring at 6 rpo (Runs per over), but we pegged them back, quick wickets does help and we’ll look for more tomorrow,” said Carey.

Carey, who was involved in a 93-run stand with Mithell Starc for the seventh wicket, said the Aussies needed to be patient.

“I thought Mitch (Starc) played beautifully, attacked at the right moment and took the pressure off me. A tricky little period in the morning and we got over well. Class players, this is a good partnership, we need to remain patient, hit the right areas and hopefully the wickets will come,” added the southpaw.

India were 164/3 at stumps on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Co need another 280 runs to win the WTC, with another seven wickets remaining.

