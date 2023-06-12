Senior batter Virat Kohli on Sunday took to his Instagram account to express his feelings after India’s 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in London.

Quoting Chinese philosopher Lao Tsu, Kohli posted on his Instagram story that read: “Silence is a source of great strength”.

On Sunday, the fifth and final day of the Test, Kohli resumed from his overnight score of 44, but was dismissed for 49 by Scott Boland. Kohli was looking to play the drive against Boland, but ended up getting a thick edge off his bat and gifting the catch to Steve Smith at second slip. Kohli was later criticised by Sunil Gavaskar for his shot selection.

India had resumed day five from their overnight total of 164/3, while looking to chase down a mammoth total of 444. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were the two batters in the middle. While Kohli was dismissed in the 47th over, Rahane continued collecting boundaries at regular intervals, but fell to Mitchell Starc in the 57th over. India were 212/6 at that time, and soon collapsed to a total of 234 in 63.3 overs.

This is not the first time Kohli was putting up a motivational post on his Instagram. The former India skipper was trolled by his fans for his poor batting in the first innings. At that time, Kohli had posted on Instagram with a quote that read: “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people’s opinions.”

And following play on Day 4 of the WTC Final, Kohli had posted a story on the lines of “letting go”. “If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go,” Kohli had posted.

