The prize money for the World Test Championship (WTC) final which will take place between India and Australia has been announced on Friday by the ICC. The final will take place at The Oval in London from 7 June and the winner will receive a cash reward of Rs $1.6 million (Rs 13.2 crore) while runners-up will get $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore).

The WTC tournament prize money remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million (Rs 31.4 crore approximately).

New Zealand won the first WTC trophy by beating India in the final.

All nine teams who were part of the WTC cycle will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 (Rs 3.72 crore) for finishing third in the 2021-23 standings. England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000 (Rs 2.89 crore).

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000 (Rs 1.65 crore).

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 (Rs 82.65 Lakh) each.

