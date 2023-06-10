Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane gave India a glimmer of hope with a solid fourth-wicket partnership after Australia set them a mammoth 444-run target on Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Kohli and Rahane were batting on 44 and 20 respectively, with the partnership between them worth 71 off 118 balls to keep India in the hunt for a draw — or a record-breaking victory — with the World Test Championship boiling down to the final day. India ended the day on 164/3, needing another 280 to end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy with seven wickets in hand.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey earlier struck an unbeaten 66 and stitched valuable partnerships with Cameron Green (25) and Mitchell Starc (41) to help Australia declare on 270/8 in their second essay.

More to follow

Brief scores:

Australia 469 and 270/8 in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66*, Mitchell Starc 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/58) vs India 296 and 164/3 in 40 overs (target: 444) (Virat Kohli 44*, Rohit Sharma 43; Nathan Lyon 1/32).

